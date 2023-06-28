Vedanta's Avanstrate is now the world’s 'fourth-largest glass company'

Vedanta Group has now become the fourth-largest glass company with operations in Taiwan, Japan, and Korea. Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Group, recently announced on Twitter that Vedanta is now the fourth largest glass company in the world. The tweet read, 'happy to announce that we now have the world’s most cutting-edge tech to make glass for display screens as an Indian company.'

Agarwal said, "It has always been my dream that every young person can own a laptop & mobile phone at an affordable price. We are on a mission to fulfill India’s tech aspirations with Vedanta's AvanStrate being the world’s fourth-largest glass company. Crystal clear screens for my youth to fulfil their crystal clear dreams.”

A tweet by the official Vedanta Group account revealed that Vedanata’s AvanStrate is set to revolutionalise display screen technology. The tweet read, “Vedanta's AvanStrate is set to revolutionise display screen technology, making us the 3rd country in the world to do so after USA and Japan. A breakthrough that aligns with our vision of enabling affordable laptops, mobiles, and electronic devices to the nation's youth.”

In an official statement, Agarwal said, “Prime Minister Modi's vision is to produce display glass for laptops, smartphones, TVs, automobiles, EVs, etc. in India to make electronics affordable for all. We are setting up an integrated glass and display manufacturing plant in Gujarat, which will help create an electronics cluster, offering massive job opportunities, especially for women.”

Currently, the country’s display needs are met largely through imports from China. Vedanta aims to set up the country’s first integrated display glass and panel facility catering to all major applications, including TV, IT, auto and mobile phones.

