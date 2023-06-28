Amazon Prime Day sale dates announced for India: Check offers, discounts on smartphones, laptops

Amazon has announced that it will host its Prime Day sale in India on July 15-16. During the sale, buyers will get discounts and offers on smartphones, appliances, electronics, wearables, clothing and more. In terms of bank offers, Amazon has announced 10 per cent savings on payment using ICICI Bank Credit/Debit cards, SBI Credit Cards and EMI transactions on ICICI Bank Credit/Debit Cards and SBI Credit Cards.

Amazon Prime Day: Best deals on smartphones

During the upcoming sale, Amazon sale preview page reveals that customers will get offers on OnePlus 11R 5G, Apple iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, iQOO 11 5G, Redmi 12C, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, Realme Narzo N53, OnePlus 11 5G, Redmi Note 12 5G, Lava Blaze 5G, Tecno Spark 9, Oppo A78 5G and more.

Many upcoming smartphones will also go on the first sale on Amazon during the Prime Day sale. OnePlus Nord 3 5G is scheduled to launch on July 5 and will be available for purchase on Amazon and Samsung Galaxy M34 5G will debut on July 7 in India and will go on sale during Amazon Prime Day sale.

Amazon Prime Uber offer

For the unversed, Amazon Prime members can now get a 5 per cent discount on all types of Uber rides. Out of 5 per cent, 4 per cent will be credited as Uber cash and 1 per cent to Amazon Pay wallet.

Prime Day: Best deals on Amazon devices

The company claims that customers will also get discounts and offers of up to 50 per cent on Echo (with Alexa), Fire TV and Kindle devices this Prime Day. Amazon preview page reveals that Amazon Dot 4th gen smart speaker will be available at Rs 2,249, down from Rs 4,499. Its predecessor will be available at 1,949, down from Rs 3,499, Echo Dot 4th gen with LED display will cost you Rs 4,499, down by Rs 1,000. Lastly, Echo Show 5 2nd gen will be available for purchase at 5,499, down from Rs 8,899.

Prime Day: Prime Video premiere

During the two-day sale, the premiere of Jee Karda (Hindi) – an original series that beautifully explores the complexities of love and friendship, original movie Tiku Weds Sheru (Hindi) – a dramedy about two eccentric, starry-eyed characters who want to make it big in Bollywood, the Hindi version of the massive blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan: II, and the delightful Telugu family entertainer film will be available on Prime Video.

