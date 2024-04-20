Veera - Made in India mobile browser crosses 1 million milestone

Veera, India’s homegrown mobile-only internet browser, has crossed a signiﬁcant milestone of one million users.

Veera launched its beta version in September 2023, and over the next few months released multiple new features including its cricket widget, the cricket adda, Veera games, privacy features, and ad block.

Thereafter, in February this year, it also launched its latest feature, a rewards engine driven by engagement, and since then grew from a base of 100k users to one million users in just over two months.

Veera is India's ﬁrst mobile-focused browser that brings everything desktop browsers have (and more) but is optimised for a mobile experience. Veera is aiming to give India's over one billion smartphone users a fast, safe, and private internet experience.

"Reaching 1 million users in such a short span is a testament to the trust and support of our users. It is most deﬁnitely a big step for us right now, but it is just the ﬁrst step in our pursuit to revolutionise the internet experience for 1 billion + Indians," said Arjun Ghose, Founder & CEO - Veera.

"We will continue to tweak and improve our product, launch new features and tools to allow people to make the internet a bindaas place for themselves," added Ghose.

Going ahead, Veera aims to elevate the browsing experience even further with the launch of new features, which will drive innovation and enhance user experience, as it continues to shape the future of mobile internet browsing in India and beyond.

Meanwhile, to celebrate the one million milestone, Veera is set to unveil a contest, the winner of which will be given a prize of one million Veera points, which is equivalent to Rs 10,000 - valid for users who have the app or download the app by April 30.