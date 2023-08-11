Video calling feature coming soon to Twitter, X CEO Linda Yaccarino confirms

Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of X (previously known as Twitter), has officially confirmed that video chat functionality will soon be introduced to the platform. During an interview with CNBC's Sara Eisen, Yaccarino mentioned that users will soon have the ability to engage in video chat calls without the need to share their phone numbers. This move is in line with Yaccarino and Musk's vision of transforming X into an all-encompassing application, encompassing features such as extended video content, payment services, and subscriptions for creators.

This announcement comes after a post by X designer Andrea Conway earlier in the week. She wrote, "Just called someone on X," accompanied by four exploding-head emojis. While the initial post didn't explicitly specify whether the call was voice or video, it is now apparent that she was referring to video calls.

It remains uncertain how X's video call feature will stand out in a market already saturated with video chat options like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Apple FaceTime. However, Musk and Yaccarino view X as more than just a social media platform. They are working to reshape it into a real-time digital hub for various forms of media, communication, and financial transactions.

Yaccarino emphasised the central role of real-time interactions within the rebranded X platform. She noted, “At the heart of the rebrand, X, we need to keep our minds open that it’s developing into this global town square that is fueled by free expression where the public gathers in real-time. And I want to stop on that for a second because ‘in real time’ is what’s most important about the vibrancy of X and how people interact with it. And now it’s all in one seamless interface.”

just called someone on X 🤯🤯🤯🤯 — Andrea Conway (@ehikian) August 9, 2023

X's initial foray into new territory began with the introduction of long-form video content. In May, the company introduced a Twitter Blue feature that allows subscribers to upload videos up to two hours in length. Notably, Apple used this feature to showcase its series "Silo" by sharing the entire first episode on the platform. X has also recently started compensating content creators who have a substantial following, with one user claiming to have received $24,000.

