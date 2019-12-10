Vivo V17 launched in India: Check out price, camera, other features

Vivo launched its latest smartphone Vivo V17 in India on Monday. The company had launched the Vivo V17 Pro earlier this year. Vivo V17 Pro is a finer variant of the newly-launched phone when it comes to the camera. The Vivo V17 was launched at an event in Delhi.

Vivo V17 is a mid-budget phone that is packed with a host of features. The phone is priced at Rs 22,990. Pre-booking for the phone has begun and sales will begin from December 17.

Vivo V17 comes with a 6.44GHD+ AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 675 chipset. The new Vivo phone is operated with the help of Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9.

Vivo's latest entrant comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Vivo V17 is packed with a 4500mAh battery along with an 18W fast-charging system and USB Type C support. The company said that the battery would last for one full day on a single charge.

Vivo V17 comes in two colours - Midnight Ocean (black) and Glacier Ice (White).

As for the camera, Vivo V17 is equipped with a quad rear set up. It comprises 48MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP sensor with f/2.2 for wide angle shots and two 2MP sensors with f/2.4 aperture for Bokeh and macro shots each. The phone also comes with a 32MP selfie camera with f/2.45 aperture.

Vivo V17 also offers Super Night mode for both the front and rear cameras. The company said that this mode can capture the slightest of details in low-light conditions. It can also recognise multiple faces in one frame and capture them clearly in low-light conditions.

