Vivo V27 series launched in India with 120Hz curved display; see price, specifications

Chinese tech giant Vivo has launched its latest smartphone series, the Vivo V27, in India during an online launch event. The Vivo V27 series features two new smartphones - the Vivo V27 and the Vivo V27 Pro. Both phones sport a curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Vivo V27 comes with a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The device is powered by a Dimensity 8200 (4 nm) processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Vivo V27 Pro also features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 (4 nm) processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Both devices feature an impressive triple camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, the device features a 50-megapixel selfie camera with autofocus.

Both devices come with a 4,600mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. Other features include 5G support, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.

The Vivo V27 series runs on Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13. The devices also come with Vivo's Ultra Game Mode technology, which promises to improve performance and reduce power consumption during gaming.

The Vivo V27 is priced at Rs. 32,999 for the 8/128GB variant and Rs 36,999 for the 12/256GB variant. It will be available from March 23.

The Vivo V27 Pro is priced at Rs. 37,999 for the 8/128GB variant, Rs 39,999 for the 8/256GB variant and Rs 36,999 for the 12/256GB variant. Prebooking starts today and the phone will be available from March 6.

Both devices are available in two colour options - Noble Black and Magic Blue.

Besides the two phones, Vivo has also announced TWS Air earphones with 12.2mm drivers, noise-cancelling microphones and Bluetooth 5.2.

