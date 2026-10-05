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Vivo X Fold 6 coming to India on October 6, but there’s a surprise device in the teaser

Vivo X Fold 6 coming to India on October 6, but there’s a surprise device in the teaser

Vivo is preparing for a packed India launch event with two confirmed smartphones, a foldable expected to join them and a mysterious mixed-reality device in the spotlight.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 5, 2026 3:11 PM IST
Vivo X Fold 6 coming to India on October 6, but there’s a surprise device in the teaserVivo X Fold 6 is expected to join the V80 and S2 FE at the October vivo India event. (Photo:Vivo India/ X account)

Vivo is gearing up for its October launch event in India, where the company is expected to introduce the Vivo X Fold 6 alongside the already announced Vivo S2 FE and Vivo V80. The event is scheduled to begin at 12 pm onwards, with Vivo India teasing the upcoming products through an X post. While the company has not explicitly mentioned the X Fold 6 by name, the foldable shown in the accompanying video closely resembles the book-style device that Vivo launched in China. The teaser also revealed another product that could appear at the event - a mixed-reality headset. The October event could therefore bring more than just new smartphones to Vivo’s India portfolio.

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Vivo X Fold 6 expected specifications

The Vivo X Fold 6 is expected to feature an 8.02-inch main AMOLED display and a 6.51-inch secondary AMOLED screen, with support for up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The foldable is powered by the Dimensity 9500 Super Edition processor and is expected to be available with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

For photography, the device is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera, 50-megapixel wide-angle camera and 50-megapixel periscope camera. For selfies and video calls, it has two 20-megapixel cameras, with one positioned on the inner display and another on the outer screen.

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The phone runs on Android 16 and packs a 7,000mAh battery. Charging support includes 80W wired charging and 40W wireless charging. The X Fold 6 is available in three colour options in its existing market, although Vivo has not confirmed which colours will be offered in India.

Vivo V80, S2 FE and mixed-reality headset

Alongside the foldable, Vivo is set to launch the Vivo S2 FE and Vivo V80 in India. The vivo V80 will come in Sunrise Anthem and Horizon Blue colour options.

The mixed-reality headset, meanwhile, remains the biggest unknown. Vivo has not revealed its name, specifications, pricing, launch details or availability. It is also not clear whether the headset will be sold in India or only demonstrated during the event.

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For now, the Vivo S2 FE and Vivo V80 are confirmed for the October 6 event, while the X Fold 6 and mixed-reality headset remain products Vivo has teased without revealing complete details.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 5, 2026 3:11 PM IST
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