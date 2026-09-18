Vivo X500 Pro, X500 Pro Max set for September 21 launch with Dimensity 9600 Pro: Key details

The new processor is particularly notable as it is MediaTek’s first chipset built using a 2nm process and comes with a peak clock speed of 4.55GHz. Vivo has also started teasing some of the camera and AI capabilities that will arrive with the new Pro models, giving us a clearer idea of what to expect from the upcoming flagship phones.

Vivo X500 Pro series camera and AI features

The Vivo X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max are teased to support 4K video recording at 120fps with 10-bit Log. The phones will also feature a dedicated Imaging NPU 2.0, which is claimed to deliver autofocus performance of up to 60fps.

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Vivo is also bringing a self-developed imaging chip to the series. The company says this chip will enable 4K Dolby Vision portrait video recording. The phones will further support advanced display technologies, including Demura 2.0 and 2K 10-bit Log hardware support.

Both models will run OriginOS 7, while the standard Vivo X500 is expected to use the Dimensity 9600M chipset.

MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro: Powers the phone

The Dimensity 9600 Pro is an octa-core chipset with three efficiency cores clocked at 3.10GHz, three performance cores at 4.35GHz and two prime cores at 4.55GHz. It comes with a Mali G2 Ultra NX GPU, support for LPDDR6 RAM and UFS 5 storage, and a 1090 NPU.

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Meanwhile, the Vivo X500 Pro Max is listed with a 6.85-inch display, 50-megapixel front camera, 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel rear camera setup, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage and a 7,000mAh battery. The phone is listed with Android 16.

The Vivo X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max are scheduled to launch in China on September 21. Vivo has not announced India availability for either model yet, so Indian buyers will have to wait for an official confirmation. Meanwhile, Oppo is also set to unveil the Find X10 Pro Max with the same MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset on September 22.