Vodafone Idea begins 5G trials in select Indian cities: Check key details

Vi is testing 5G roll out in India. This isn't a pan-India rollout, as only 17 telecom circles across the country have made the cut for the trial. The rollout is still not commercially available. It comes after major delays of two years. Vi participated in the telecom auction two years ago, alongside the other telecom operators in the country, Airtel and Jio. The latter carriers launched their 5G services shortly after in 2022, but it seems like Vi has finally started to catch up.

Related Articles

Vi's 5G will be available for both prepaid and postpaid customers. For the trial, the telecom company has deployed its 5G services on 3.3GHz and 26GHz (mmWave) spectrum.

According to an earlier report, Vi was expected to launch its 5G services by March 2025, starting with Delhi and Mumbai. While a commercial launch is still awaited, this move by Vi marks a significant milestone, as the telecom operator finally enters the 5G space.

A Vi spokesperson confirmed, “We have successfully rolled out 5G services in accordance with MRO guidelines. A full-scale launch to all users is part of our roadmap, and we will share more details at an appropriate time."



List of cities where Vi 5G service trial is being rolled out to select users:

Rajasthan: Jaipur (near Galaxy Cinema, Mansarovar Industrial Area, RIICO) Haryana: Karnal (HSIIDC, Industrial Area, Sector-3) Kolkata: Sector V, Salt Lake Kerala: Thrikkakara, Kakkanad UP East: Lucknow (Vibhuti Khand, Gomtinagar) UP West: Agra (Near J.P. Hotel, Fatehbad Road) Madhya Pradesh: Indore (Electronic Complex, Pardeshipura) Gujarat: Ahmedabad (Near Divya Bhaskar, Corporate Road, Makarba, Prahladnagar) Andhra Pradesh: Hyderabad (Aida Upal, Ranga Reddy) West Bengal: Siliguri (City Plaza Sevok Road) Bihar: Patna (Anishabad Golamber) Mumbai: Worli, Marol Andheri East Karnataka: Bengaluru (Dairy Circle) Punjab: Jalandhar (Kot Kalan) Tamil Nadu: Chennai (Perungudi, Nesapakkam) Maharashtra: Pune (Shivaji Nagar) Delhi: Okhla Industrial Area (Phase 2, India Gate, Pragati Maidan)

Vi has launched both 3.3GHz as well as 26GHz mmWave spectrum band in all of the above cities, except for Bihar, which only has the 3.3GHz spectrum. Vi users in other cities can expect enhanced connectivity and faster internet in the coming months as the company expands its network.