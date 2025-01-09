Weirdest gadgets and tech announced at CES 2025: See list

At CES 2025, a plethora of unconventional and imaginative gadgets from emerging companies captivated attendees. Here are some of the most remarkable innovations showcased:

Mirumi: The Shy Sloth-Like Robot

Developed by Yukai Engineering, Mirumi is a furry robot designed to attach to your purse or backpack strap. Equipped with sensors, it exhibits shy behaviours, such as turning its head curiously or burying its face when approached by strangers. Mirumi is expected to launch through a crowdfunding campaign this year, priced around $70.

Swippitt's Toaster-Inspired Phone Charger

Swippitt introduced a unique charging hub resembling a toaster. This device charges external batteries that fit into Swippitt's Link phone case, allowing users to swap out batteries effortlessly without the need for cords or wireless charging stations.

AutoKeybo: The Retractable Keyboard

AutoKeybo is a retractable keyboard that reveals a trackpad and number pad beneath its keys. Utilising a built-in camera, it detects hand positions and automatically switches between setups, aiming to enhance productivity by reducing hand movement between devices. The keyboard is priced at $700.

LG's AeroCatTower: An Air Purifier and Cat Tree Combo

LG unveiled the AeroCatTower, an air purifier that doubles as a heated cat tree. It filters out pet dander and weighs your cat, with data accessible via the LG ThinQ app.

Anker's Wearable Solar Panel Jacket

Anker presented a concept for a wearable solar panel jacket featuring perovskite solar cells and LED light strips. The jacket offers a 30W maximum input and includes a USB-C output for charging devices on the go.

Kirin's Electric Salt Spoon

Japanese brewer Kirin introduced the "Electric Salt" spoon, a device that uses a low electrical charge to create the taste illusion of salt. Priced at $200, it aims to benefit individuals on low-sodium diets by enhancing flavour without actual salt.

Jennie: The Robotic Puppy for Dementia Patients

Tombot unveiled Jennie, a realistic robotic puppy designed to provide emotional comfort to individuals with dementia. Jennie mimics the behaviours of a real dog, offering companionship without the responsibilities of pet care.

Brisk It Zelos 450 Smart Grill

The Brisk It Zelos 450 is a smart grill equipped with generative AI to monitor and adjust cooking processes, ensuring optimal grilling results. This innovation represents a blend of traditional cooking with advanced technology.

Roborock Saros Z70: A Vacuum with a Robotic Arm

Roborock introduced the Saros Z70, a robot vacuum cleaner featuring a retractable arm capable of picking up items and performing additional household tasks, elevating the functionality of traditional robotic cleaners.

Spicerr: The AI-Powered Spice Dispenser

Spicerr is an innovative kitchen gadget that functions like a Keurig machine for spices. It allows users to dispense precise amounts of various spices, streamlining the cooking process and ensuring consistent flavouring in dishes.

EcoFlow Power Hat

The EcoFlow Power Hat is a wearable device designed to harness solar energy on the go. It captures solar energy from all angles without any blind spots. There are dual USB-A & USB-C ports for charging two devices simultaneously. It also has UPF 50+, sun and UV protection. It's also IP65 waterproof and dustproof-rated, making it an ideal option for hiking, beach trips, fishing, and outdoor activities.

These gadgets exemplify the creativity and diversity of innovations presented at CES 2025, highlighting the industry's commitment to integrating technology into everyday life in novel and unexpected ways.