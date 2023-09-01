What is Elon Musk's secret glass house ‘Project 42’ and what is its Tesla connection

Tesla is under investigation by two government agencies over its secret glass house project, dubbed "Project 42." The project reportedly involves building a glass structure near Tesla's facilities in Austin, Texas.

The US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are both looking into the project. The SEC is reportedly investigating whether Tesla used company funds for the project, while the US Attorney's Office is looking into whether Musk violated any laws by using company resources for personal benefit.

The plans for Project 42 included a living space with bedrooms, bathrooms, and a kitchen. Some concepts envisioned the structure as a "twisted hexagon" or a glass cube similar to Apple's 5th Avenue store.

Also Read: Twitter turnaround: From audio-video calls to X Premium, major changes Elon Musk made in X so far

The Tesla board launched an investigation into Project 42 in July after employees raised concerns about the special glass ordered for the project. The board is reportedly still investigating the matter, and it is unclear if the company's order for the glass was approved.

The SEC requires companies to disclose any transactions over $120,000 when an executive has a material interest in them. Also, any personal benefits paid to executives amounting to $10,000 and up must be disclosed.

Also Read Hollywood vs AI: Why famous actors including Oppenheimer, Barbie cast are on strike

It is still too early to say whether the investigations into Project 42 will lead to any formal charges. However, the probes are a significant development for Tesla, which has been under increasing scrutiny from regulators in recent years.

In addition to the investigation into Project 42, Tesla is also reportedly facing inquiries from federal prosecutors over the driving range of its vehicles. The company is being questioned after Reuters reported last month that its electric vehicles (EVs) frequently don't meet their range estimates.

Also Read

Battle of the billionaires: Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg cage match could make over $1 billion

Google appeals to Supreme Court to quash antitrust directives on Android in India