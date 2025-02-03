scorecardresearch
What is SwaRail? A super-app launched by Indian Railways for tickets, food orders and more

The app is launched in beta stage for users to try out and give feedback to Indian Railways before the full-scale launch happens.

The Ministry of Railways has introduced 'SwaRail', a new superapp designed to consolidate multiple railway services into a single platform. Currently in its beta phase, the app is available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), the app aims to enhance user experience by integrating various public-facing services of Indian Railways. It provides a streamlined interface, reducing the need for multiple applications and optimising storage space on user devices.

Key Features

  • Reserved ticket bookings
  • Unreserved and platform ticket bookings
  • Parcel and freight enquiries
  • Train and PNR status enquiries
  • Food ordering on trains
  • Rail Madad for complaint management

Additional features include:

  1. A unified platform for reserved and unreserved bookings
  2. Integration of multiple services to provide comprehensive travel information
  3. A simplified onboarding process
  4. Multiple login options, including biometric authentication and m-PIN

Integrated Access and Ease of Use

One of the major highlights of SwaRail is its single sign-on feature, allowing users to access all services with a single set of credentials. Existing users of apps like IRCTC RailConnect and UTS Mobile App can log in using their current credentials. New users can register with minimal data entry requirements.

Beta Testing and User Feedback

The Ministry of Railways has invited users to participate in the beta phase and provide feedback to improve functionality before the app’s full-scale launch. CRIS is closely monitoring the testing phase, ensuring timely resolution of user suggestions and technical issues.

Users can download the app from official app stores. Existing RailConnect and UTS Mobile App users can log in directly, while new users can register with minimal input. An R-Wallet is automatically created for every user, facilitating ticket purchases. Existing R-Wallets from the UTS on Mobile App are also linked for seamless transactions.

The Ministry of Railways is expected to announce the official public release date of SwaRail following the beta testing phase. This initiative is part of Indian Railways’ broader efforts to digitise and enhance the passenger experience through integrated technology solutions.

Published on: Feb 03, 2025, 12:34 PM IST
