scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
What to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, more: Emily in Paris, Manoranthangal, Jackpot and more

Feedback

What to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, more: Emily in Paris, Manoranthangal, Jackpot and more

Here are the top series and films that you can stream on OTT platforms over the weekend

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Emily in Paris, Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix Emily in Paris, Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix

OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, JioCinema, Amazon Prime Video and more have released several new series and movies. If you are not planning to go on a vacation this long weekend, here are a few movies, series that you can stream online with your friends and family.

Related Articles

Emily in Paris (Season 4 Part 1), Netflix

This season picks up after a dramatic wedding reveal. Emily navigates the aftermath of Camille's pregnancy bombshell and Alfie's breakup. Amidst personal chaos, she juggles her career, dealing with a potential scandal involving her boss and a rising star.

Shekhar Home, JioCinema

Shekhar Home is a detective series set in 1990s Bengal. It follows the eccentric Shekhar and his new housemate Jayavrat as they solve various mysteries. The show blends suspense and comedy, with a vibrant cast and a charming pre-technology era setting.

The Union, Netflix

The Union is a Netflix action-comedy film starring Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry. It follows a down-to-earth construction worker who is unexpectedly pulled into the world of espionage by his ex-girlfriend, a secret agent. Together, they embark on a high-stakes mission for the US government.

Manoranthangal, Zee5

Manorathangal is a Malayalam anthology series featuring a superstars like Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Fahadh Faasil, under the guidance of Kamal Haasan. This nine-part series brings to life the timeless stories of renowned author MT Vasudevan Nair, with each episode helmed by a different acclaimed director. Set against the backdrop of Kerala, the series delves into the complexities of human emotions and relationships.

Jackpot, Prime Video

Jackpot! is a wild action-comedy set in a future where lottery winners become targets for anyone who lost. Awkwafina plays Katie, an accidental winner who must survive a day of relentless pursuit by desperate individuals. With the help of a reluctant protector played by John Cena, she races against time to claim her prize, dodging danger, and chaos at every turn. 

 

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Aug 16, 2024, 6:44 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement