What to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, more: Emily in Paris, Manoranthangal, Jackpot and more

OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, JioCinema, Amazon Prime Video and more have released several new series and movies. If you are not planning to go on a vacation this long weekend, here are a few movies, series that you can stream online with your friends and family.

Related Articles

Emily in Paris (Season 4 Part 1), Netflix

This season picks up after a dramatic wedding reveal. Emily navigates the aftermath of Camille's pregnancy bombshell and Alfie's breakup. Amidst personal chaos, she juggles her career, dealing with a potential scandal involving her boss and a rising star.

Shekhar Home, JioCinema

Shekhar Home is a detective series set in 1990s Bengal. It follows the eccentric Shekhar and his new housemate Jayavrat as they solve various mysteries. The show blends suspense and comedy, with a vibrant cast and a charming pre-technology era setting.

The Union, Netflix

The Union is a Netflix action-comedy film starring Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry. It follows a down-to-earth construction worker who is unexpectedly pulled into the world of espionage by his ex-girlfriend, a secret agent. Together, they embark on a high-stakes mission for the US government.

Manoranthangal, Zee5

Manorathangal is a Malayalam anthology series featuring a superstars like Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Fahadh Faasil, under the guidance of Kamal Haasan. This nine-part series brings to life the timeless stories of renowned author MT Vasudevan Nair, with each episode helmed by a different acclaimed director. Set against the backdrop of Kerala, the series delves into the complexities of human emotions and relationships.

Jackpot, Prime Video

Jackpot! is a wild action-comedy set in a future where lottery winners become targets for anyone who lost. Awkwafina plays Katie, an accidental winner who must survive a day of relentless pursuit by desperate individuals. With the help of a reluctant protector played by John Cena, she races against time to claim her prize, dodging danger, and chaos at every turn.