WhatsApp is testing multiple account support feature on iOS in latest beta

WhatsApp is taking a major step towards user convenience by introducing a multi-account feature to its iOS platform, according to the latest finding by WABetaInfo. Currently in development, this feature will allow users to add and manage multiple WhatsApp accounts within a single app, making it easier to juggle personal, professional, or other accounts without relying on separate devices or parallel apps.

The latest WhatsApp beta for iOS (version 25.2.10.70), available via the TestFlight beta program, offers a sneak peek at this much-anticipated feature. Although not yet available to beta testers, the update highlights WhatsApp’s commitment to creating a consistent experience across platforms, building on its earlier Android beta release.

Users will have two flexible options to add a new account:

1. Primary Account Setup: Start fresh by setting up the device with a new account.

2. QR Code Linking: Link an additional account as a companion by scanning a QR code.

This dual-option approach caters to different user needs, whether starting a new account or adding an existing one.

Each account within the app will operate independently, maintaining separate chats, notifications, backups, and settings. This independence ensures users can keep their conversations organised while managing multiple accounts seamlessly in one app. The feature will be especially beneficial for users with dual SIM devices, allowing them to manage both numbers from the primary WhatsApp app without needing to switch to WhatsApp Business.

For users who currently rely on workarounds like WhatsApp Business to manage a second phone number, the upcoming update will streamline account management. Whether for personal or professional purposes, users will no longer need separate installations or devices.

WhatsApp noted, “The multi-account feature will help users keep all their conversations organised in a single app while maintaining separation between different accounts.”

While the feature is under development and not yet ready for beta testing, WhatsApp has hinted at its availability in a future update, promising an easier and more efficient way to manage multiple accounts.