WhatsApp might soon allow you to use multiple accounts on one device

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to access more than one WhatsApp account from one device at a time. As per a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on this multi-account support feature for Android users.

The report adds, “When you set up an additional account for the first time, it will be stored on your device until you decide to log out of the account, so you can always switch to it when you want.”

WhatsApp multi-account feature

The WhatsApp multi-account feature is expected to help users switch between different accounts on the same device, just like Instagram. As per the report, the app will save the password for these accounts and will allow users to switch with just one tap. They will see a menu with the list of accounts logged in on the device, users will simply need to tap on the profile they want to open, exactly like Instagram.

This feature might allow users to keep their work-related chats, and personal chats separate in a single app. As per the report, “This separation ensures that users can maintain privacy, efficiently manage notifications, and switch between different accounts without the need of using parallel apps.”

With this feature, users will not have to use different devices for different accounts, making it quite convenient to use. Notably, this feature was spotted on the WhatsApp Business app for Android, however, it is not yet confirmed if it is limited to business accounts only.

The report clarifies that the feature is currently under development and will be available for beta testers in a future update of the app.

WhatsApp Video message feature

WhatsApp is also rumoured to launch a new video messages feature for its Android and iOS users. Just like voice notes, WhatsApp will allow you to record 60 seconds of video notes. To use this feature, you need to wait for the microphone icon to turn to the video button and long press to record the video and send it.

