Meta’s instant messaging app, WhatsApp, is reportedly working on a new security feature for Android and iOS users. The app was spotted testing a new built-in warning system that sends alerts when you receive messages from unknown numbers. This feature will give you an opportunity to assess the situation before replying or engaging in the conversation. Here’s what you need to know about the new WhatsApp security feature.

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What is the new WhatsApp scam warning feature?

According to a WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new safety feature that will send you a warning when you receive messages from suspicious or unknown contacts. The new feature is dubbed “Scam Alert,” which will help you avoid risky conversations before engaging.

The app will reportedly display a warning inside the chat if it identifies an unfamiliar number. It will also show additional context before you respond. It also consists of the country from which the phone number is registered.

The warning reads “Scammers may try to trick you into giving them personal info, passwords, or ask you to send them money.”

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How does WhatsApp’s scam warning system work?

When Scam Alert is enabled on your app, it carefully analyses the messages from unknown contacts and flags if the person appears suspicious or potential scam. When the warning appears on the chat, you will be able to choose if you want to block and report the contact or continue the conversation if you trust the sender.

WhatsApp’s scam alert feature is said to be optional and will remain disabled by default. Therefore, once the feature is rolled out, you will have to enable it manually via app settings. In addition, it is claimed that the feature works on your device, and the end-to-end encryption remains intact.

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As of now, the feature is being tested and may roll out to WhatsApp users with upcoming app updates on Android and iOS.

