WhatsApp Scam Alert! HDFC Securities issues warning to investors about fake groups

HDFC Securities Limited, part of HDFC Bank, has issued a strong warning to its customers and users about fake WhatsApp groups pretending to be the company.

HDFC Securities is telling investors to be very careful. The company has asked users to not join WhatsApp groups or schemes that promise guaranteed returns in the stock market. These promises are illegal and could trick you into giving away personal information or money.

Sandeep Bhardwaj, a top official at HDFC Securities, advises investors to stay alert. Make sure to verify any message claiming to be from HDFC Securities and only use official channels for transactions.

Bhardwaj said, "It is crucial for investors to be vigilant against fraudulent activities and to make investment decisions based on thorough research and credible information. Always verify the authenticity of any communication claiming to be from HDFC Securities and ensure you are transacting only through our official channels."

HDFC Securities has assured their users that they will never ask for personal information like AADHAR or PAN card details on WhatsApp or through unofficial channels. They also won’t add you to WhatsApp groups or ask for money transfers outside their official platforms.

To be safe, download apps only from trusted sources like the official HDFC Securities website or authorized app stores. If you see any suspicious activity or fake groups claiming to be HDFC Securities, report them to the company’s customer service team immediately.