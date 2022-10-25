WhatsApp services affected across the world

Instant messaging app WhatsApp is down for its users around the globe with users complaining about issues with receiving, sending messages, updating their status and calling from the United Kingdom, South Africa, India and other parts of Asia.

As per Downdetector, close to 65,000 users reported issues in the UK, 20,000 in Singapore, 15,500 in South Africa and 27,000 in India. The users started facing issue around 12:35 PM IST.

However, the outage maybe wider than it seems. Within 15 minutes of it being down, #whatsappdown started trending on Twitter in India and garnered over 80,000 tweets on it.

Responding to Tech Today's query, WhatsApp's parent company Meta said, "We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible."

