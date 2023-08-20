WhatsApp to allow users to edit picture captions: All you need to know

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that will allow users to edit captions of photos, videos, GIFs and documents. According to an IANS report, the feature is currently being tested with a limited number of users, but it is expected to be rolled out to everyone in the coming weeks. It will be made available for both iOS and Android users.

This comes after WhatsApp recently introduced the feature to change text messages in a chat. Messages can be updated for up to 15 minutes after being sent by a user.

"From correcting a simple misspelling to adding extra context to a message, we’re excited to bring you more control over your chats. All you need to do is long-press on a sent message and choose ‘Edit’ from the menu for up to fifteen minutes after," WhatsApp said in a blog at the time of rolling out the feature.

With the latest update, to edit a picture caption, WhatsApp users will have to simply long-press on the message and select "Edit" from the menu. You can then make changes to the caption and tap "Send" to save your changes.

The edit feature is limited to 15 minutes after the message is sent. This is to prevent users from changing the captions of old messages to mislead or deceive others.

The ability to edit picture captions is a welcome addition to WhatsApp. It will be useful for correcting typos or making minor changes to the caption. It will also be useful for adding additional information to the caption, such as a link or a location.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp recently announced a new feature that allows users to share photos in HD quality. Similar to WhatsApp messages, audio, and other sharable formats, the HD photos are protected using end-to-end encryption.

While Standard Quality remains the default option for sending photos, users can now choose to upgrade their photos to HD on a photo-by-photo basis. This ensures that sharing photos over WhatsApp remains fast and reliable, even when you have low bandwidth connectivity.

Besides that, Meta-owned social media messaging application has rolled out screen sharing and landscape mode features for video calls.

"We're adding the ability to share your screen during a video call on WhatsApp," Zuckerberg posted on Facebook.

Screen sharing allows users to share a live view of their screen during a call. The feature can be initiated by clicking on the 'share' icon and choosing between sharing a specific application or sharing the entire screen, the company said in a release.

