WhatsApp to introduce Instagram Profile linking for iOS users: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a feature that will allow users to link their Instagram profiles to their WhatsApp accounts. According to WABetaInfo, this new addition will enable users to integrate their social media presence within the messaging platform, making it easier for contacts to connect with them.

The new feature was discovered in WhatsApp for iOS beta version 25.2.10.72, available through the TestFlight beta programme. However, it is still in development and currently inactive, meaning beta testers cannot try it out just yet.

A screenshot shared by WABetaInfo reveals that WhatsApp is adding a new “Add Links” section within the profile settings. Users will reportedly be able to add their Instagram usernames by tapping a plus (+) icon, making their profiles visible on their WhatsApp account.

Interestingly, the current implementation does not require users to authenticate the Instagram profile they add, allowing them to simply enter any username. This lack of verification could raise concerns about privacy, impersonation, and identity theft. However, it is likely that WhatsApp will introduce an authentication step before rolling out the feature publicly.

The Instagram linking option is expected to be optional, meaning users will not be required to connect their profiles if they do not wish to. A similar feature already exists for WhatsApp Business accounts, where businesses can link their Instagram profiles but must log in to authenticate them manually.

At present, the feature is said to support only Instagram, but there is speculation that WhatsApp could expand it to include other Meta-owned platforms like Facebook and Threads. It remains unclear whether third-party social networks such as X (formerly Twitter) or Snapchat will be supported in the future.

There is no official confirmation from WhatsApp about when the feature will be available for all users. However, given its appearance in beta testing, a wider rollout could be expected in a future update.