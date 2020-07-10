WhatsApp's latest update to beta app brings Contacts Shortcut feature for iPhone users

WhatsApp has announced the release of an update for its beta app on the iPhone. The new beta app update for iPhone users will bring major improvements to the work-in-progress Contacts Shortcut feature. Along with it are some general bug fixes and Voice Over improvements.

WhatsApp had also tweaked the bubble colour of the interface. It has been updated to a different shade of green.

WhatsApp has been working on the ability to show contact shortcuts in iPhone's Share Sheet menu. It has also made some improvements to the feature in the last update to the beta version on the iPhone.

According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, more users will be able to see constant shortcuts in the iOS Share Sheet with the new WhatsApp v2.20.80.22 beta version for iPhone. The new update should work for iPhone owners who are currently using the iOS 13.6 beta

version of the operating system.

This feature shows small contact bubbles of frequent groups, or people, users share things with whenever a user is trying to share something using iPhone's Share Sheet.

The contact bubbles were first spotted last month in the v2.20.70.19 beta version of the app on iPhone but only a handful of users had got the update. With the new update, more users will have access to the new feature and see contact bubbles in their iPhone's Share Sheet. Android users have had this feature for a long time and now some iPhone users will also be able to use it.

In the updated Contacts Shortcut feature, if a contact changes their profile then it will reflect in the iPhone Share Sheet.

Apart from the Contacts Shortcut feature, the new update also brings some changes to the Voice Over feature. It is now easier to archive and unarchive chats because of the new update.

Also Read: PM Modi inaugurates Asia's largest 750 MW solar plant in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa

Also Read: Airborne transmission of COVID-19 a possibility, needs urgent research: WHO