Who is Aarti Shah? Gujarat University alumna on Nvidia's board helping pick Huang's successor

READ THIS: Aarti Shah, Ian Buck, Colette Kress among Nvidia's 10 board members who could decide CEO Jensen Huang's fate amid controversy

From Gujarat University to US

Shah completed her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mathematics and statistics at Gujarat University before moving to the United States for higher studies. She subsequently earned a PhD in Applied Statistics from the University of California, Riverside.

Her academic background laid the foundation for a career combining scientific research, data analytics and business leadership.

A 27-year career at Eli Lilly

Before joining Nvidia’s board, Shah spent 27 years at Eli Lilly and Company, a US-based pharmaceutical major. She held several positions during her tenure, including senior statistician, research scientist, vice president for biometrics and global brand development leader.

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In 2016, Shah became Eli Lilly’s senior vice president and chief information and digital officer, overseeing areas involving information technology, digital health, cybersecurity, data science and advanced analytics. She left the company in 2021.

Her experience managing technology and data-driven operations added a distinct perspective to Nvidia’s boardroom as the company expanded its role in artificial intelligence and accelerated computing.

Why is Aarti Shah on Nvidia's board?

Nvidia announced Shah’s appointment to its board on November 9, 2020. She serves on the board’s audit and compensation committees, which oversee areas including financial reporting, internal controls and executive compensation.

Shah also joined the board of pharmaceutical company Sandoz Group AG in 2023. In addition, she has served on the board of trustees of Northwestern Mutual and is associated with nonprofit organisations, including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

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Nvidia's leadership transition

Huang’s departure on November 12, 2026, followed reports that prompted Nvidia’s board to announce an independent investigation into concerns surrounding the CEO. The company appointed chief financial officer Colette Kress as interim CEO while it searches for a permanent replacement.

The controversy has drawn renewed attention to corporate governance, executive accountability, and the responsibilities of Nvidia’s directors. However, there is no public confirmation that Shah is individually leading the investigation or succession process.