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Who is Aarti Shah? Gujarat University alumna on Nvidia's board helping pick Huang's successor

Who is Aarti Shah? Gujarat University alumna on Nvidia's board helping pick Huang's successor

Shah completed her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mathematics and statistics at Gujarat University before moving to the United States for higher studies

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 13, 2026 8:26 PM IST
Who is Aarti Shah? Gujarat University alumna on Nvidia's board helping pick Huang's successorAarti Shah emerges as key Nvidia director in Jensen Huang leadership review. (Image credit: Nvidia)

Aarti Shah, an Indian-origin corporate executive and former senior leader at pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly, has come into focus as Nvidia navigates a major leadership transition following Jensen Huang’s exit as CEO. Shah, who joined the board of the American semiconductor company in 2020, is among the directors involved in the process of selecting Huang’s successor.

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The development has drawn attention to Shah’s professional journey, which spans statistics, pharmaceutical research, digital transformation and corporate governance.

READ THIS: Aarti Shah, Ian Buck, Colette Kress among Nvidia's 10 board members who could decide CEO Jensen Huang's fate amid controversy

From Gujarat University to US

Shah completed her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mathematics and statistics at Gujarat University before moving to the United States for higher studies. She subsequently earned a PhD in Applied Statistics from the University of California, Riverside.

Her academic background laid the foundation for a career combining scientific research, data analytics and business leadership.

A 27-year career at Eli Lilly

Before joining Nvidia’s board, Shah spent 27 years at Eli Lilly and Company, a US-based pharmaceutical major. She held several positions during her tenure, including senior statistician, research scientist, vice president for biometrics and global brand development leader.

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DON'T MISS: Jensen Huang is gone. Now Nvidia's Washington lobbyists have a crisis to manage

In 2016, Shah became Eli Lilly’s senior vice president and chief information and digital officer, overseeing areas involving information technology, digital health, cybersecurity, data science and advanced analytics. She left the company in 2021.

Her experience managing technology and data-driven operations added a distinct perspective to Nvidia’s boardroom as the company expanded its role in artificial intelligence and accelerated computing.

Why is Aarti Shah on Nvidia's board?

Nvidia announced Shah’s appointment to its board on November 9, 2020. She serves on the board’s audit and compensation committees, which oversee areas including financial reporting, internal controls and executive compensation.

Shah also joined the board of pharmaceutical company Sandoz Group AG in 2023. In addition, she has served on the board of trustees of Northwestern Mutual and is associated with nonprofit organisations, including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

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ALSO READ: Who is Colette Kress? Nvidia results on 18 November, India time: The numbers to watch after Huang's exit

Nvidia's leadership transition

Huang’s departure on November 12, 2026, followed reports that prompted Nvidia’s board to announce an independent investigation into concerns surrounding the CEO. The company appointed chief financial officer Colette Kress as interim CEO while it searches for a permanent replacement.

The controversy has drawn renewed attention to corporate governance, executive accountability, and the responsibilities of Nvidia’s directors. However, there is no public confirmation that Shah is individually leading the investigation or succession process.

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Business Today Desk
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Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 13, 2026 8:25 PM IST
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