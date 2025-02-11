Who is Alexandr Wang? The AI CEO that met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

At the recent Artificial Intelligence Action Summit in Paris, co-hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, global leaders and tech innovators convened to discuss the future of AI. Among the notable attendees was Alexandr Wang, the founder and CEO of Scale AI, whose presence underscored his influential role in the AI industry.

Born in 1997 in Los Alamos, New Mexico, Wang demonstrated an early aptitude for mathematics and computer programming. He briefly attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology before leaving to establish Scale AI in 2016. By 2021, at the age of 24, he became the world's youngest self-made billionaire.

Under Wang's leadership, Scale AI has collaborated with various sectors, including the US government and major technology companies such as OpenAI, Google, and Meta. In early February 2025, Wang met with White House officials and US lawmakers to discuss the challenges posed by China's rapid advancements in artificial intelligence.

At the Paris Summit, discussions centred on AI's impact on global security, economics, and its potential to exacerbate inequality. French President Macron emphasised the need for Europe to be more competitive and simplify regulations to support AI advancements in various sectors. Indian Prime Minister Modi co-hosted the summit with Macron to ensure equitable access to AI and prevent it from becoming a US-China battleground.