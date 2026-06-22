Will wearable cooling devices replace portable fans? Sony's wearable AC could change summer comfort

India is experiencing one of the hottest summers, with temperatures frequently breaching the 45°C mark. People have now turned to new ways to stay cool when on the move, with portable fans being one of the most used devices this summer. Now, several potential alternative emerged that could replace traditional portable fans. One being Sony's REON Pocket series, a wearable gadget that acts like a personal air conditioner by cooling the body directly through skin contact.

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Unlike portable fans, Sony's REON Pocket relies on thermoelectric cooling technology to maintain body temperature. It sits on the neck under clothing and cools a metal plate that touches the skin. However, this device can be used in both the summer and winter seasons as the temperature can be maintained.

The device also consists of skin temperature sensors that monitor and check the wearer’s temperature that touches your neck. It also measures the surrounding air temperature, enabling the device to automatically increase or decrease the cooling/heating effect depending on the user’s ambient temperature, humidity and user activity.

What makes the Sony REON Pocket more special is that it is hands-free and largely remains hidden beneath clothing, making it suitable for commuters and professionals. On the other hand, portable fans are usually hand-held or can be worn around the neck, making them more visible during use.

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As of now, the Sony REON Pocket presents a glimpse into the future of wearable cooling devices and introduces a new segment of wearable tech. However, the device is not currently available in India, but its introduction in the country could appeal to many buyers amid rising summer temperatures and frequent heatwaves.

In addition, it can also serve as an alternative to portable fans for commuters if priced right for office-goers and outdoor workers on the move.