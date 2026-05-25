Sony has launched a wearble air conditioner (AC) called Reon Pocket Pro Plus, aimed at helping users deal with summer heatwaves. The device is designed to be worn under clothing, with a stainless-steel cooling panel resting against the back of the neck and an adaptable neckband holding it in place. Sony said that it delivers up to 20% better cooling performance, making it 2 degrees Celsius colder than the previous version.

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The Reon Pocket Pro Plus also brings design changes meant to improve day-to-day use. Sony has introduced a larger-diameter flexible neckband for a firmer fit while walking or during what it calls light activity. The device can also warm the wearer in winter, while battery life is rated at up to 10 hours on the second-highest setting.

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The cooling is concentrated on the upper back, but the effect can be felt more widely across the body. Sony said sensors monitor skin temperature to keep the experience safe and comfortable. The device also works with a supplied second-generation Pocket Tag, which can be attached to a belt or bag and wirelessly sends ambient temperature and humidity data to the Reon. This helps it judge outside conditions more accurately than it could from under clothing.

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The unit is visible under a T-shirt, with an air vent peeking out, and there is an extension vent for collared shirts. Sony has also made the vent adjustable so that hot air is directed away from the body and not pushed against clothing. The device is not suitable for use at night by people who sleep on their backs. Sony has also included an automatic shut-off system to prevent overheating while the device is operating.

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Reon Pocket Pro Plus price and availability

The Reon Pocket Pro Plus is part of Sony’s Reon line and follows earlier models sold in Asia, with the Reon Pocket 5 reaching the UK in 2024 and the Reon Pocket Pro seeing a limited European release in 2025. The new model is available now for £199 ( about Rs 25,578) in the UK and €229 (about Rs 25,409) in Europe. However, its availability in India is not yet confirmed.