Wordle is soon going to become a multiplayer board game

Wordle, the hit online word puzzle, is going to become a multiplayer board game soon. The New York Times, which bought over Wordle earlier this year, is partnering with Hasbro to create Wordle: The Party Game that’s expected to launch later this year.

Wordle became wildly popular, at least for a while, because most players were sharing their results on Twitter. However, it is still a single player game that now is going to turn into one that requires more players.

So, how is it going to work?

One player will think of a five letter word and other players will have to guess what it is. Once people have shared their guesses, the person who thought of the word will slide translucent yellow and green tiles over the letters. The guesses are going to be made with dry-erase markers on a dry-erase board so once a round is over it can be wiped off and played again. Hasbro has shared a video to show how it is going to work.

Love Wordle? Gather friends and family together to enjoy the favorite word-guessing game in real life with Wordle: The Party Game! Available for pre-order now on #HasbroPulse! pic.twitter.com/ihgsZj9NpX — Hasbro Pulse (@HasbroPulse) July 14, 2022

Wordle: The Party Game is going to be available in North America in October and preorders are open. The game is going to cost $19.99 (Rs 1,596 approx) and the game’s website says it is going to start shipping on October 1, but this date might change as the website warns.

The good thing about Wordle: The Party Game is that you can play it as many times as you want unlike the online version which can be played only once a day, so on those grounds we see how this can be fun. However, sitting around and manually putting translucent tiles on letters might not appeal to everyone at a party.

Also Read: Do you have to pay to play Wordle soon? NYT may have the answer

Also Read: The game that’s everywhere: What is Wordle and how do you play it?