WWDC 2023: Apple introduces MacOS Sonoma with Game Mode, screensaver and more

Apple announced macOS Sonoma or macOS 14 at the WWDC 2023 event today. The new operating system comes with highlights like a new Game Mode, enhanced iMessage, desktop widgets, Safari and aerial screensavers. At the event, Apple also announced iOS 17 for iPhone users.

Apple announces macOS Sonoma

Apple’s new macOS comes with a new emoji stickers interface along with a cleaner interface for iMessage. The new Profiles feature allows users to have separate accounts for Personal, Business, School and Work.

With the new operating system for Macs, Apple has introduced widgets for desktops. These widgets can adjust to users’ usage and not take over the entire screen. They are interactive and will allow users to perform tasks like selecting images directly from the window.

Apple’s macOS Sonoma comes with a Game Mode that takes full advantage of the hardware to offer an excellent gaming experience. As per the blog post, “Game Mode also makes gaming on Mac even more immersive — dramatically lowering audio latency with AirPods, and significantly reducing input latency with popular game controllers like those for Xbox and PlayStation by doubling the Bluetooth sampling rate. Game Mode works with any game, including all of the recent and upcoming Mac games.”

Apple Safari comes with new features like a lock for private browsing and web apps that can be added to the system dock.

macOS Sonoma comes with a new Overlay feature that offers a new video effect and elevates a user’s presence by displaying them on top of the content they are sharing. During video calls, users will also be able to use effects like fireworks. These are compatible with FaceTime, Zoom, Team and more.

As mentioned earlier, macOS Sonoma also comes with new screensavers with features like slow-motion videos of locations like the sweeping skyline of Hong Kong, the sandstone buttes of Monument Valley in Arizona, and the rolling hills of Sonoma in Northern California.

Additionally, users with hearing disabilities, Made for iPhone hearing devices can connect to their Mac for calls and media consumption, while users who are nonspeaking can use Live Speech to type and vocalise their thoughts during calls and conversations. For users with physical and motor disabilities, phonetic suggestions appear when dictating and editing text with Voice Control on Mac.

