Xiaomi 12X to launch in India soon: Here’s what we know so far

Xiaomi recently launched its latest flagship devices the Xiaomi 12 series in China. The series included the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and the Xiaomi 12X, and the company also launched the Xiaomi Watch S and the Xiaomi Buds 3 alongside. At the time of launch Xiaomi had not mentioned anything about the devices launching in other markets, but according to 91Mobiles, the Xiaomi 12X is going to be brought to India soon.

According to reports, it is also known exactly which memory and colour variants of the Xiaomi 12X are going to be brought to this market.

The cheaper offering of the Xiaomi 12 series, the Xiaomi 12X is going to be available in India in two RAM and storage variants - 8GB and 128GB variant and the 8GB and 256GB variant. Interested buyers can pick from purple, blue, and grey colour variants.

Not much is known about the prices of the devices yet but Xiaomi might price the 12X around Rs 40,000 here.

Xiaomi 12X specs

The Xiaomi 12X has a 6.28-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,400 x 1,080 pixel resolution. It also has a HDR10+ certification and up to 1100 nits brightness. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The smartphone runs the MIUI 13 based on Android 12 out-of-the-box.

The Xiaomi 12X has a 50MP primary shooter on the back along with a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP telemacro camera. There is a 32MP selfie camera on the front. It has a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support via a USB Type-C port.

