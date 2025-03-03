Xiaomi 15 series unveiled with Leica design, AI features; check India launch details

Xiaomi has unveiled its latest flagship smartphones, the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra, at a global event in Barcelona. These devices feature pro-grade cameras, AI-powered capabilities, and robust hardware, targeting the premium smartphone segment. India launch details will be disclosed on March 11.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is tailored for photography enthusiasts, boasting a Leica-inspired design with a durable glass fiber and PU leather finish. It is equipped with a 6.73-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display with 3200 nits peak brightness and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for swift unlocking. The quad-camera system comprises a 50MP 1-inch Leica main camera, a 70mm floating telephoto camera, a 100mm 200MP ultra-telephoto camera, and a 14mm ultra-wide lens. It supports 4K video recording at 120fps, Dolby Vision® at 60fps, and an advanced stabilisation system for professional-quality videos. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra Photography Kit Legend Edition includes a camera-inspired grip, shutter buttons, and an additional 2000mAh battery for extended use.

The Xiaomi 15 offers a more compact design with a 6.36-inch CrystalRes AMOLED display and a sleek aluminium frame. It features a versatile triple-camera setup with a 50MP Leica main camera, a 60mm floating telephoto lens, and a 14mm ultra-wide camera. It supports 8K video recording at 30fps and Dolby Vision® 4K at 60fps.

Both models operate on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform with Xiaomi’s IceLoop cooling system for enhanced performance. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is powered by a 5410mAh battery with 90W wired and 80W wireless charging, while the Xiaomi 15 has a 5240mAh battery with 50W wireless charging. They run on Xiaomi HyperOS 2, offering AI-powered tools like speech recognition, image enhancement, and cross-device connectivity with iOS/macOS support.

The Xiaomi 15 is priced starting at EUR 999 (approximately ₹90,000), and the Xiaomi 15 Ultra starts at EUR 1499 (approximately ₹1,36,000). The Photography Kit is available separately at EUR 199 (approximately ₹18,000). Further details on India pricing and availability will be announced on March 11.