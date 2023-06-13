scorecardresearch
Xiaomi Pad 6, Redmi Buds 4 Active launch in India today: How to watch LIVE; expected price, specs, more

Xiaomi Pad 6, Redmi Buds 4 Active launch in India today: How to watch LIVE; expected price, specs, more

Xiaomi Pad 6 is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 870 chipset and will offer up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage

Xiaomi Pad 6, Redmi Buds 4 Active will launch in India today at 11 am

Xiaomi is set to launch its new-gen tablet called Xiaomi Pad 6 in India today. This will be the successor of the Xiaomi Pad 5, which recently received a price cut of Rs 1,000. Xiaomi Pad 5 was the first tablet from the company to launch in India. Along with the tablet, the company will also launch Redmi Buds 4 Active TWS earbuds at the launch event today. Redmi Buds 4 Active will be available for purchase on Amazon.

Xiaomi Pad 6, Redmi Buds 4 Active launch: How to watch it live

The Xiaomi launch event will begin at 11 am today. You can watch the livestream on the company’s social media handles and YouTube channel. You can also tap on the livestream link embedded below.

Xiaomi Pad 6 expected price in India

In China, Xiaomi Pad 6 is launched in three storage variants. The 6GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,999 (around Rs 23,000), 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant at CNY 2,399 (around Rs 24,000) and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant at CNY 2,399 (around Rs 27,500).

In India, Xiaomi Pad 6 is expected to be priced under Rs 30,000.

Xiaomi Pad 6 expected specifications

Xiaomi Pad 6 is likely to feature an 11-inch LCD display that offers a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 550 nits. It is expected to come with support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The tablet might come with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 screen protection.

Xiaomi Pad 6 is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 870 chipset and offer up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In terms of camera, it might come with a 50MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera. It is likely to run on MIUI 14, based on Android 13, out of the box.

Redmi Buds 4 Active expected specifications, features

The TWS earbuds are confirmed to come with Bass Pro divers and support for Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) and fast pairing. They are likely to come with a Type-C port for charging and might offer up to 28 hours of battery life.

The earbuds will be available in black and white colour options. 

Published on: Jun 13, 2023, 10:25 AM IST
