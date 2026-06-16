Xiaomi REDMI Turbo 5 debuts with more than two days battery life: Price starts at Rs…

Xiaomi has introduced a new mid-range smartphone under its sub-brand called “Redmi.” The Redmi Turbo 5 is designed for power users who seek seamless multitasking, gaming, and a longer battery life experience. The company claims that Turbo 5 offers more than 2 days of battery life and packs a 7540mAh battery featuring advanced 16% Silicon Carbon technology. If you’re looking for a smartphone under Rs 40,000, know what the Redmi Turbo 5 offers.

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Xiaomi REDMI Turbo 5: Specifications and features

The Xiaomi REDMI Turbo 5 flaunts a new design with its Pixel Matrix ring lights that respond to notifications, calls, music and other interactions. It comes with dual-sided premium glass, an aerospace-grade metal frame and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. In addition, it also offers IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings for protection against dust and water.

On the front, it features a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with up to 3,500nits peak brightness and a 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate. It also offers Dolby Vision, 12-bit colour depth with support for 68 billion+ colours, and 3,840Hz PWM dimming.

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For performance, the Xiaomi REDMI Turbo 5 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset paired with up to LPDDR5X Ultra memory and UFS 4.1 storage. It is also equipped with a 3D IceLoop cooling system and Game Turbo Wild Boost optimisations that claim to intelligently manage thermals during extended usage.

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It features a dual camera setup that consists of a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it features a 20MP selfie camera. Lastly, the smartphone is backed by a 7540mAh battery that supports a 100W HyperCharge and 27W reverse charging.

Xiaomi REDMI Turbo 5: Price and availability in India

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The Xiaomi REDMI Turbo 5 comes with a starting price of Rs 37,999 for 8GB+256GB storage, and the 12GB+256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 40,999. Xiaomi is also offering a Rs 2,000 discount on both models.

REDMI Turbo 5 will be available for sale starting June 19, 2026, at 12 PM. Buyers can purchase the smartphone from Mi.com, Amazon.in, and Xiaomi Retail across India.