Xiaomi unveils its first electric car which can go 0-100 kmph in 2.78 seconds, and has a range of up to 800 km

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has unveiled its first electric vehicle (EV), the SU7, and announced ambitious plans to become one of the world’s top five automakers. The sedan, which stands for Speed Ultra, is expected to hit the market in a few months. The figures revealed by the company shows that the new electric car could go neck-to-neck with Teslas when the launch happens.

The Xiaomi SU7 has been introduced in two variants: SU7 and SU7 Max. The SU7 is a rear-wheel drive where as the SU7 Max is an all-wheel-drive version. Here are the specifications of the standard SU7:

Acceleration: 0-100 kmph in 5.28 seconds

Claimed range: 668 km

Top Speed: 210 kmph

Power: 299 PS

Torque: 400Nm

Xiaomi SU7 Max Specifications:

Acceleration: 0-100 kmph in 2.78 seconds

Claimed range: 800 km

Top Speed: 265 kmph

Power: 673 PS

Torque: 838Nm



Despite a slowing demand and capacity glut in China’s auto market, Xiaomi’s CEO, Lei Jun, is optimistic. He stated at the unveiling, “By working hard over the next 15 to 20 years, we will become one of the world’s top 5 automakers, striving to lift China’s overall automobile industry.”

The SU7 is expected to appeal to customers due to its shared operating system with Xiaomi’s popular phones and other electronic devices. This integration allows drivers to have seamless access to the company’s existing portfolio of mobile apps.

According to a report by Reuters, the company’s stock fell by 0.3% following the announcement. Xiaomi, China’s fifth-largest smartphone maker, has been seeking to diversify beyond its core business to EVs amid stagnating demand for smartphones. Xiaomi has pledged to invest $10 billion in autos over a decade and is one of the few new players in China’s EV market to gain approval from authorities.

Xiaomi SU7 has been unveiled in three colour options

Highlights of the Xiaomi SU7 and SU7 Max:

The SU7 is touted as having “super electric motor” technology capable of delivering acceleration speeds faster than Tesla cars and Porsche’s EVs

The car will come in two versions, one with a driving range of up to 668 km (415 miles) on a single charge and another Max variant with a range of up to 800 km. By comparison, Tesla’s Model S has a range of up to 650 km

The SU7 has fast-charging capabilities in low temperatures and is equipped with advanced tech allowing it to recognize obstacles under challenging conditions such as falling snow

The autonomous driving capabilities of Xiaomi cars would be at the forefront of the industry

The cars will be produced by a unit of state-owned automaker BAIC Group in a Beijing factory with an annual capacity of 200,000 vehicles.

Also read: Dixon to make Xiaomi smartphones at its Rs 256 crore Noida factory: Check details

Also read: Top 5G smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India: Lava Storm 5G, Realme C67, Samsung Galaxy M14 5G and more