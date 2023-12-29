Xiaomi unveils its first electric car which can go 0-100 kmph in 2.78 seconds, and has a range of up to 800 km

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has unveiled its first electric vehicle (EV), the SU7, and announced ambitious plans to become one of the world’s top five automakers. The sedan, which stands for Speed Ultra, is expected to hit the market in a few months. The figures revealed by the company shows that the new electric car could go neck-to-neck with Teslas when the launch happens.
The Xiaomi SU7 has been introduced in two variants: SU7 and SU7 Max. The SU7 is a rear-wheel drive where as the SU7 Max is an all-wheel-drive version. Here are the specifications of the standard SU7:
Acceleration: 0-100 kmph in 5.28 seconds
Claimed range: 668 km
Top Speed: 210 kmph
Power: 299 PS
Torque: 400Nm
Xiaomi SU7 Max Specifications:
Acceleration: 0-100 kmph in 2.78 seconds
Claimed range: 800 km
Top Speed: 265 kmph
Power: 673 PS
Torque: 838Nm
Despite a slowing demand and capacity glut in China’s auto market, Xiaomi’s CEO, Lei Jun, is optimistic. He stated at the unveiling, “By working hard over the next 15 to 20 years, we will become one of the world’s top 5 automakers, striving to lift China’s overall automobile industry.”
The SU7 is expected to appeal to customers due to its shared operating system with Xiaomi’s popular phones and other electronic devices. This integration allows drivers to have seamless access to the company’s existing portfolio of mobile apps.
According to a report by Reuters, the company’s stock fell by 0.3% following the announcement. Xiaomi, China’s fifth-largest smartphone maker, has been seeking to diversify beyond its core business to EVs amid stagnating demand for smartphones. Xiaomi has pledged to invest $10 billion in autos over a decade and is one of the few new players in China’s EV market to gain approval from authorities.
Highlights of the Xiaomi SU7 and SU7 Max:
