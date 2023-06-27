YouTuber makes world’s largest 'working' iPhone, measuring over 6 feet

In the realm of captivating YouTube content, Matthew Beem has become a prominent figure, consistently entertaining his viewers with engaging videos. His latest creation, titled "I Built the World's Largest iPhone," has taken the online community by storm. Beem managed to construct a colossal iPhone, pushing the boundaries of what is possible.

This larger-than-life iPhone stands an astounding two metres or about six and a half feet tall, making it a true marvel of engineering. However, it's important to note that this monumental device is not an authentic iPhone but rather an amalgamation of various components. The display comprises touch panels typically used in televisions, cleverly connected to a Mac mini, which grants it the ability to emulate the functionality of an iPhone.

Also Watch: Nothing Phone (2) to launch in India on July 11: Expected price, specs and more

In his video, Beem demonstrates the device's versatility, showcasing its capability to take selfies, set timers, and even make purchases using Apple Pay. To further demonstrate its mobility, he takes the iPhone on a journey through the bustling streets of New York City. Navigating Central Park, riding the subway, and even paying a visit to the renowned MKBHD studio are among the adventures that Matthew embarks upon with this oversized device.

From the initial scepticism surrounding its functionality to witnessing it perform day-to-day tasks, the video provides an intriguing glimpse into the possibilities of merging innovation and imagination.

Watch the full video here

Also Read

'Buying Netflix at $4 billion would've been better instead of...': Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer

ChatGPT beats top investment funds in stock-picking experiment