YouTube’s Android app now has video transcriptions

YouTube has added a very handy feature to its videos and it is going to make working with quotes and scripts so much easier. The platform hosts videos that are a few seconds long in some cases and a few hours in others, including podcasts, video essays, etc. And if you had to hunt down a particular quote or section you need from these lengthy videos, you would have to sit through most of it till you got what you wanted.

The new transcription feature solves this issue allowing users to search out specific parts of a video. And this feature is coming to mobile devices as well, starting with Android ones.

So far, transcription was only available on the YouTube desktop site. The company has now brought it to mobile and if and when the feature is available to you, you can click on the “Show Transcript” button that is going to be available below a video’s expanded description, between chapters and suggested uploads from the channel you are watching at the moment.

The transcript option looks the same on the desktop as well, but the one on the mobile has been changed a bit to fit the UI. This one allows you to scroll through a full script on your phone so you can read along or jump quickly to a specific section or timecode.

However, the mobile version does not allow you to directly search through lines, making it less useful than the desktop version.

Nonetheless it is easier access since on the mobile site, the earlier option to load a transcription was to use it on Chrome.

YouTube’s transcription on Android is rolling in via a server-side update so it might not be immediately available to all Android users, so be prepared to wait a bit. Once it is available, you should be able to see the “Show Transcript” option turn up under videos you are watching.

