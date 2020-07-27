ZEE5 launches Club plan for Rs 365 annual subscription

The digital entertainment platform from Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) has introduced a new proposition Zee5 Club for the Indian audience. Created keeping in mind the platform's diverse user behaviour, regional preferences and viewership patterns, it will offer access to the most popular shows before telecast on TV, apart from select ZEE5 and Alt Balaji shows, over 1,000 movies, Zee Zindagi shows and over 90 Live TV channels. This service is available at an annual subscription of Rs 365. The ZEE5 Club gives access to Indian content, on two devices.

"We are a customer obsessed OTT platform and the launch of ZEE5 Club is a result of the feedback we received from our consumers. Furthermore, democratising access for all Indians to their favourite entertainment content, at a value price, was brewing as an idea for the longest time. With a strong consumer value proposition, ZEE5 Club will help us to board every Indian and provide them with a hyper-personalised and a seamless content viewing experience all at Rs 365/year," says, Rahul Maroli, Senior Vice President and Head SVOD, ZEE5 India.

Zee5 also has a premium offering giving access to the entire bouquet of all ZEE5 exclusives, Movies, ALT Balaji Shows, Zee Zindagi Shows, Kids, Live TV, TV shows before the telecast, and is accessible on five devices at a time for Rs 999 a year, whereas the premium subscription for 6 months is available at Rs 599. Apart from this, users can access a monthly subscription for Rs 99. Zee5 says users can switch from Club to Premium at any time during the year by paying the difference amount.

Zee5 Club seems to be designed on the lines of Hotstar VIP service that was introduced a couple of years ago. However, the pricing has been revised. The Disney+Hotstar Premium offering full suite is priced at Rs 299 per month or Rs 1,499 for an annual subscription, The Disney+Hotstar VIP is priced at Rs 399 per year.

An increasing number of consumers have opted out of DTH services since the TRAI's new tariff that resulted in increased monthly bills. Since then, OTT players have been trying to woe customers with exclusive content and aggressive pricing. OTT players are offering different tier plans. Other than Disney Hotstar and Zee5, Prime Video membership is accessible for Rs 129 per month or Rs 999 annually. Available free for new Apple devices for one year, the Apple TV+ service is available for Rs 99 per month. Netflix, on the other hand, continues to be priced at Rs 199 per month for the mobile-only plan, a new Mobile+ plan for Rs 349 per month, Rs 499 per month for SD content on single screen going up to Rs 799 per month for 4k content on four screens.

