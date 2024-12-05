'Totally sneaky and untrustworthy': Zepto faces dark pattern allegations amid growing scrutiny on e-commerce ethics

Dark patterns, deceptive design strategies used by companies to manipulate users, have come under intense scrutiny after allegations against quick-commerce platform Zepto surfaced online. The controversy has sparked debates around consumer rights, transparency in pricing, and the ethical responsibilities of tech platforms.

Dark patterns refer to deliberate user interface designs aimed at tricking users into actions they may not intend to take, such as sharing personal data, subscribing to unwanted services, or overpaying during transactions. The term was coined by UX expert Harry Brignull in 2010 and has since been a critical point of discussion in consumer protection. Examples include:

• Hidden Costs: Adding charges during checkout without clear visibility.

• Forced Continuity: Automatically charging users post a free trial without explicit consent.

• Basket Sneaking: Adding additional items or costs without the user’s direct input.

Zepto recently found itself in the eye of the storm after a Reddit post claimed that the company used dark patterns to charge higher prices to users with expensive smartphones. The allegations suggest discrepancies in billing, where total amounts displayed don’t match itemised costs.

One viral tweet by a user, Soumya (@bytesofnews), highlighted the issue: “So apparently Zepto is sneaking dark patterns into its checkout flow? Some folks reporting the totals of individual items aren’t adding up to the bill final.”

Another user, Sayan Mitra (@YBNormal78), shared a personal experience: “I just confirmed it. On the app, the bill total is shown as 1600, and no mention of a packaging charge. The items don’t total up to 1600; it only comes up to 1574. If you dig deeper and click to download a GST invoice, the packaging charge is shown. Totally sneaky and untrustworthy.”

I just confirmed it.

On the app the bill total is shown as 1600 and no mention of a packaging charge. The items don’t total up to 1600. It only comes up to 1574.

If you dig deeper and click to download a GST invoice the packaging charge is shown.

Totally sneaky and untrustworthy… pic.twitter.com/oDw410LEuB — Sayan Mitra (@YBNormal78) December 4, 2024

These concerns have brought renewed focus on Zepto, which has also faced criticism for alleged toxic workplace practices.

Beyond Zepto, dark patterns have been a growing issue across e-commerce platforms. In 2023, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs introduced guidelines under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, to curb such practices. These regulations prohibit tactics like:

• False Urgency: Pressuring consumers with misleading deadlines.

• Basket Sneaking: Adding items or fees without user approval.

• Forced Actions: Coercing users into paying for unwanted services or products.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) enforces these rules, emphasising transparency and fair practices in digital transactions. Violations can lead to penalties under the Consumer Protection Act.

While Zepto has not yet issued an official statement, consumer concerns are mounting. Allegations of differential pricing and the lack of transparency are drawing attention to the broader issue of dark patterns in e-commerce, pushing regulators and companies toward greater accountability.

To safeguard against deceptive practices, consumers are advised to:

• Verify Costs: Double-check itemised billing and GST invoices before finalising transactions.

• Read Fine Print: Carefully review terms and conditions for hidden fees.

• Monitor Data Usage: Stay cautious about the personal data shared with apps.

• Report Suspicious Practices: Notify consumer protection agencies like the CCPA about unfair practices.