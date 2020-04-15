TikTok parent ByteDance to hire 10,000 employees in India, other countries

TikTok parent ByteDance is planning to hire 10,000 employees globally, including in India. It hopes to recruit for 40,000 jobs in 2020, competing with Chinese giant Alibaba. This hiring wave comes at a time when tech companies are looking to reduce employees or cut pays.

According to Bloomberg, the company looks to currently hire 10,000, out of which a third are high-level research or software coding jobs. The eight-year old company aims to invest in future growth. While it is acquiring talent for music licencing from Miami to Mumbai, it is looking for online tutors to capture China's online education boom. It is also aiming for the online gaming segment as well as for enterprise software.

New hires will support the company's various apps such as TikTok and Toutiao. The company aims to have 1,00,000 staff globally by the end of the year, as envisioned by Chief Executive Officer Zhang Yiming. As such, it will have around the same strength as Alibaba.

As per Bloomberg, ByteDance is looking to consolidate its social media strongholds in China and the US, while expanding in new markets. It aims to fill 100 vacancies including from summer software intern to lead engineer for augmented reality in Mountain View.

Coronavirus has confined people across countries to their homes, spiking the use of social media channels. As China returns to normal, the company's referral program is looking to fill 9,900 positions.

Around 3,000 coding, engineering and research roles and as many in products and operations are being filled by the company. It is also looking to add more than 100 positions in locations such as London, LA, Singapore and Mountain View.

