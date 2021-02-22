Poco claims to sell 2.5 lakh Poco M3 units in 10 days, next sale on February 23

Highlights Poco claims to sell 2.5 lakh Poco M3 units.

All units sold within two weeks.

Poco M3 was launched in India earlier this month.

Xiaomi spin-off Poco has sold over 2.5 lakh units of its new budget smartphone Poco M3 in India. The company has claimed to achieve this milestone in less than 10 days. All these units have been sold via e-commerce website Flipkart. Poco M3 was launched in India earlier this month and has gone on sale three times since then. The last was a special sale where only the Yellow colour variant of the smartphone had gone on sale through online channels. This was done after the variant witnessed most demand during the first sale.

The company claims that over 30 lakh Poco customers have expressed their interest in the device across all sales. Those who failed to grab the smartphone and wish to buy, will have another chance to on February 23. That's when the Poco M3 goes on sale again via Flipkart. The sale will start at 12 noon. These seems to be busy times for the company which recently announced a new brand identity and logo.

To recall, the Poco M3 price in India has been set at Rs 10,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage option. The 6GB + 128GB model has been launched for Rs 11,999. It comes in three colours - Cool Blue, Power Black, and flashy Poco Yellow. The smartphone was launched as a successor to the Poco M2 and Poco M2 Pro in India.

Poco M3 features and specifications

The Poco M3 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone runs MIUI 12 based on Android 10 and packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Users get either 64GB of UFS 2.1 internal memory or 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

For photography, the smartphone comes with a 48MP triple camera setup, supported by a 2MP macro camera and a depth sensor. It comes with multiple creative modes such as movie frame, time-lapse, night mode, among other features. On the front, there is a 8MP sensor housed in a waterdrop style notch.