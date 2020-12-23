Realme Watch S Pro, Watch S, Buds Air Pro Master Edition launched in India: Price, features

Highlights Realme Watch S and Watch S Pro have launched in India.

Realme has also launched the Buds Air Pro Master Edition

The Realme Watch S series starts at Rs XXX while Buds Air Pro ME is priced at Rs XXX.

Realme Watch S Pro has launched in India alongside the vanilla Watch S and a new, stylised pair of Buds Air Pro Master Edition earbuds. The latest smartwatch pair brings a new design language over the first-generation Realme Watch. Both smartwatches come with the circular dial, although different in size with each other. But more than the size, the Watch S Pro, which is the top-of-the-line model in the category, brings an AMOLED display and a dual-satellite GPS under the hood. The Buds Air Pro Master Edition also brings a new design over the regular ones that come in white and black colours.

Realme India boss Madhav Sheth was dropping hints about all three products much before the launch, so there were technically only the price and availability details that needed to be ousted. At the online event, the company did announce the two things which I will talk about in a bit. Before that, I want to make you understand how Realme is going about its products. It is following the 1+4+N strategy wherein for every smartphone there will be at least four smart hubs that use the Realme Link app to connect with the devices. The Realme Watch S Pro, Watch S, Buds Air Pro Master Edition, and the Buds Air Pro are the four hubs.

Realme Watch S Pro, Watch S, and Buds Air Pro Master Edition price in India, availability

Realme has priced the Watch S Pro at Rs 9,999 and it goes on sale starting noon on December 29. The Watch S costs Rs 4,999 and goes on sale starting noon on December 28. The Realme Watch S Master Edtion costs Rs 5,999 and will go on sale soon. The Buds Air Pro Master Edition is priced at Rs 4,999. The sale for the Buds Air Pro Master Edition starts January 8 at 12 pm. The coloured silicone straps that can be attached will be available for Rs 499 and go on sale on January 5, while the vegan leather versions will cost Rs 999. There is also a new Realme Grafflex T-shirt for Rs 999.

All the products will be available to buy from Flipkart and Realme online store before making it to the offline market.

Realme Watch S Pro, Watch S Features

The new smartwatches from Realme bring a trendy design that is a big upgrade over the last-generation Realme Watch. The Watch model that was launched in March has a square-shaped dial while the Watch S and Watch S Pro come with circular dials. The Realme Watch S Pro features a 1.39-inch AMOLED Always-On Display with a resolution of 454x454 pixels and a density of 326 PPI. It supports auto-brightness and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The dial has minute markings on the outside, giving the smartwatch the look of a mechanical watch. The smartwatch comes with a stainless steel casing and a silicone strap with the buckle function.

By default, you get the black coloured strap that is meant for the black-coloured smartwatch. But you have the option to buy straps in different colours separately. But the Realme Watch S Pro also has a Master Edition that sport funky designs from comic elements and the pop culture created by Korean designer Grafflex.

Realme Watch S and Watch S Pro run on custom software that is very similar to what the Realme Watch comes with. However, there are several things that have been added to the software to support new functionalities on the two smartwatches. The smartwatch support notifications, camera and music controls, and allows you to reject calls.

The Realme Watch S Pro uses Bluetooth v5.0 for pairing with an Android device through the Realme Link app. Although the Realme Link app has been released for iOS, there is no support for the new smartwatches, as well as the entire range of TWS earbuds, neckbands, and more. The only products supported by the iOS counterpart are the Smart Plug and Smart Cam 360. Realme has said that the support for smartwatches, and other products, is coming today to iPhone running iOS 9.0 or higher. For Android users, there should not be an issue in pairing the smartwatch.

For fitness, the Realme Watch S Pro brings a heart rate sensor with 24-hour real-time monitoring, a blood oxygen measurer, sleep monitor, step tracker, activity records, and more than 14 workout modes that are outdoor run, indoor run, outdoor walk, indoor walk, outdoor cycling, spinning, hiking, swimming, basketball, yoga, rowing, elliptical, cricket, strength training, and free workout. The fitness records and health data can be accessed on the Realme Link app and if you are looking to integrate your Google Fit account, Realme Link supports that too. As and when iOS version brings support for the Watch S and Watch S Pro, the app is likely to support integration with Apple Health app.

Realme Watch S comes with a 390mAh battery while the Watch S Pro has a 420mAh battery that can last about 14 days with the heart rate monitor on. Both smartwatches are water and dust resistant.

Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition Features

The Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition are essentially a pair of stylised Buds Air Pro. Which is why these earbuds come in metallic grey colour with silicone ear tips in black colour. The Buds Air Pro comes in only white and black colours. The Buds Air Pro Master Edition earbuds have been designed by Jose Levy who also imparted his expertise in product designing to the Buds Q earbuds earlier. Levy also looks after the Realme Design Studio. The mirror design is said to be inspired by space capsule and sci-fi, which seems correct since the design somewhat gives you the feel of interacting with a space object. It has a total playback time of 25 hours and takes about 1 hour to charge fully.

Apart from the new design, there is nothing new about the Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition. It supports active noise cancellation much like the Buds Air Pro. One thing that was speculated, the wireless charging, is not available on these earbuds. The wireless charging is available on the Realme Buds Air that launched last year. While Realme is covering all the bases with its TWS earbuds, there is one left. It still has to launch a pair of earbuds that support both active noise cancellation and wireless charging. And these two features could arrive on the Buds Air 3 that is expected to launch next year.