Audio Pro Addon C10 MKII review: A balanced speaker for audiophiles and everyday listeners

The Audio Pro Addon C10 MKII is a versatile wireless speaker that marries elegant design with powerful audio performance. As an upgrade to its predecessor, the C10, this new model integrates modern streaming features like AirPlay 2 and Google Cast while maintaining the brand’s signature focus on delivering pristine sound quality. Its feature set and sound performance are designed to cater to both casual listeners and discerning audiophiles. But does it justify its premium price tag? Let’s take a closer look.

Design and Build

At first glance, the Audio Pro Addon C10 MKII exudes simplicity and sophistication. Its minimalist design, available in black, grey, and white, allows it to blend effortlessly into any home décor. The matte finish and clean lines give it a timeless appeal, while the robust construction ensures durability. Though it lacks a battery and relies on a constant power source, its compact size and integrated handle make it easy to relocate within your home, adding a touch of flexibility to its otherwise stationary nature.

The control panel, located on the top, is both practical and stylish. It features tactile buttons for source selection, playback controls, and five customizable presets. These preset buttons are particularly useful, allowing users to save their favourite playlists, radio stations, or audio settings for instant access. However, the absence of built-in voice assistant support, which is becoming more common in wireless speakers, may disappoint users looking for a fully integrated smart home experience.

Sound Quality

Where the Addon C10 MKII truly shines is in its audio performance. The speaker delivers a rich, warm sound signature that balances deep, punchy bass with clear and detailed mids and highs. The bass response is especially noteworthy, offering a satisfying depth that complements genres like hip-hop, electronic, and rock. At the same time, the clarity of vocals and instruments ensures an immersive listening experience for classical music, podcasts, and audiobooks.

Thanks to its powerful drivers and built-in subwoofer, the C10 MKII can easily fill medium to large rooms without distortion, even at high volumes. The stereo separation, although limited by its single-unit design, is impressive and creates an engaging soundstage. That said, users expecting a highly directional or expansive stereo image may find standalone speakers lacking compared to multi-unit setups.

The slightly warm tonality of the C10 MKII might not suit purists who prefer a more neutral sound profile. However, for most listeners, its sound signature strikes a pleasing balance that works well across a variety of content.

Connectivity and Features

The C10 MKII is a champion of connectivity, making it adaptable to a range of listening preferences. It supports Wi-Fi streaming via AirPlay 2, Google Cast, and Spotify Connect, catering to users who rely on these popular platforms for their music needs. For non-Wi-Fi use, Bluetooth 5.0 ensures stable wireless connectivity with minimal latency. Additionally, the inclusion of physical RCA and 3.5mm aux inputs adds versatility, allowing users to connect legacy devices like turntables or CD players.

Multi-room audio functionality is another standout feature, making it compatible with Audio Pro’s ecosystem of speakers. This means you can link the C10 MKII with other Audio Pro devices to create a seamless, synchronised audio experience throughout your home. However, while the speaker integrates well with AirPlay 2 and Google Cast for multi-room setups, users expecting a proprietary app-based multi-room system may find the reliance on third-party platforms slightly limiting.

While the speaker’s connectivity options are robust, its lack of built-in voice assistant support is noticeable. Competitors in this price range often include Alexa or Google Assistant integration, which can enhance ease of use and add a layer of smart home functionality. The omission doesn’t affect the core audio experience but may deter buyers looking for a smarter device.

Everyday Use and Practicality

In daily use, the Audio Pro Addon C10 MKII impresses with its ease of operation and intuitive controls. The tactile buttons on the top panel offer quick access to essential functions, while the preset buttons eliminate the hassle of repeatedly setting up your favourite stations or playlists. The lack of a battery, however, means the speaker is best suited for stationary use, such as a permanent fixture in your living room, kitchen, or bedroom.

Although the speaker supports advanced connectivity and audio streaming, its reliance on a constant power source limits its portability. This could be a drawback for users who might want the flexibility of moving their audio system outdoors or to spaces without power outlets. Additionally, while its sound quality is undeniably excellent, the absence of advanced audio customisation options, like EQ adjustments via a companion app, could feel restrictive for audiophiles who enjoy fine-tuning their audio experience.

Performance in Real-World Use

In real-world scenarios, the C10 MKII excels at delivering rich, room-filling sound. Whether you’re streaming a Spotify playlist, watching movies, or hosting a party, the speaker maintains clarity and depth at all volume levels. Its ability to handle various genres with finesse makes it a versatile option for households with diverse listening preferences.

However, users have noted that its lack of portability and absence of smart features, like voice assistant integration, make it feel slightly less cutting-edge compared to its competitors. While these omissions don’t detract from its stellar audio quality, they may influence buyers who prioritise convenience and versatility over sound performance alone.

Final Thoughts

The Audio Pro Addon C10 MKII is a stellar wireless speaker for those who prioritise audio quality and connectivity. Its rich, balanced sound profile and versatile streaming options make it an excellent choice for audiophiles and casual listeners alike. The sleek, minimalist design is another strong point, allowing it to complement any living space without drawing unnecessary attention.

However, if you’re looking for a speaker with portability or smart home integration, you might need to explore alternatives.

That said, at Rs 65,000 for those who value exceptional sound performance above all else, the C10 MKII is hard to beat. It’s a device that truly shines in what it sets out to do: deliver high-quality sound with minimal fuss.