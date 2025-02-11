Fujifilm X-M5 review: A small camera with big ambitions

The Fujifilm X-M5 is an entry-level mirrorless camera that balances portability with powerful imaging features. Designed for novice photographers, vloggers, and content creators, it brings Fujifilm’s signature colour science, advanced autofocus, and 6.2K video recording into a compact and travel-friendly package. At ₹87,999 for the body, it’s positioned as a strong choice for those transitioning from smartphones or looking for an affordable, lightweight camera with professional capabilities.

I tested the X-M5 with Fujifilm’s Tripod Grip TG-BT1, a ₹19,999 accessory that enhances usability for vlogging and handheld shooting. While the camera delivers excellent results in most situations, its lack of a viewfinder and reliance on digital stabilisation might make some photographers hesitate.

Design and Handling

The X-M5 feels incredibly lightweight at just 355g, making it easy to carry around for long shoots. Despite its small size, the build quality is solid, with a modern design that resembles the Fujifilm X-S20. Unlike Fujifilm’s higher-end cameras, the X-M5 lacks a traditional exposure dial but includes a dedicated Film Simulation mode dial, which is great for quick colour adjustments on the go.

Without a built-in viewfinder, all composition and reviewing must be done on the 3-inch vari-angle touchscreen. The display is sharp and responsive, making it easy to navigate menus and adjust settings. For those used to framing shots through an EVF, this could be a drawback, especially in bright outdoor conditions where screen glare might be an issue.

Using the TG-BT1 tripod grip made handheld shooting much more comfortable. The Bluetooth connectivity allows for remote control of the shutter and zoom functions, making it an excellent add-on for vloggers or anyone looking to stabilise handheld footage without carrying extra gear.

Performance and Autofocus

Under the hood, the X-M5 houses the same 26.1MP X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor found in some of Fujifilm’s higher-end cameras, combined with the latest X Processor 5. This pairing results in fast performance, accurate colours, and impressive detail in both photos and videos.

The autofocus system is a major highlight. With 425 selectable AF points and subject detection for faces, animals, birds, vehicles, and even drones, it feels incredibly reliable. During my testing, the camera locked onto subjects quickly and maintained focus, even in busy scenes. The eye detection autofocus worked well for portraits, ensuring sharp images without much manual adjustment.

For action photography, the X-M5 offers burst shooting up to 8fps with the mechanical shutter and 20fps with the electronic shutter. If you’re willing to apply a 1.25x crop, you can push this up to 30fps, making it a decent option for capturing fast-moving subjects.

Video Capabilities

Video recording is another strong point of the X-M5. It supports 6.2K open-gate recording at 30fps, allowing for flexible cropping in post-production. The ability to record 4K at 60fps and Full HD at 240fps for slow-motion footage adds to its versatility.

One of the key updates for vloggers is the new 9:16 Short Movie mode, which lets you capture portrait-oriented video while holding the camera in landscape orientation. This is particularly useful for creating content for social media platforms without needing to rotate the camera physically.

Audio has also received an upgrade. The X-M5 includes three built-in microphones that capture directional sound, improving the quality of recordings without requiring an external mic. However, for the best results, I’d still recommend using an external microphone via the 3.5mm jack.

Stabilisation and Battery Life

Unlike some of Fujifilm’s higher-end models, the X-M5 lacks in-body image stabilisation (IBIS), relying instead on digital stabilization during video recording. When using the TG-BT1 tripod grip, this wasn’t a major issue for me, but if you frequently shoot handheld, you may notice some jitters, especially in low-light conditions.

Battery life is solid for a camera of this size. In economy mode, you can expect around 440 shots per charge, dropping to about 300 in boost mode. For video, it can record 4K/30p for over 60 minutes in ideal conditions, though this drops to around 20 minutes in higher temperatures. Fujifilm’s optional cooling fan can extend recording times in warmer environments.

Film Simulations and Creative Features

Fujifilm’s Film Simulation modes are one of the brand’s biggest selling points, and the X-M5 includes all 20 presets. Whether you prefer the rich contrast of Classic Chrome, the muted tones of Nostalgic Neg, or the cinematic feel of Eterna, these simulations allow for stunning JPEGs straight out of the camera.

The multiple exposure mode is another fun addition, allowing up to nine images to be layered in-camera. The different blend modes (Additive, Average, Bright, Dark) make it easy to experiment with creative compositions.

Connectivity and File Transfer

For quick file transfers, the X-M5 supports direct USB-C transfers to smartphones, which is a great time-saver for content creators who need to upload large files without Wi-Fi interruptions. There’s also a new low-bitrate recording mode for easier wireless transfers of smaller video files. Additionally, the camera can function as a high-quality webcam when connected via USB-C.

Final Verdict

The Fujifilm X-M5 is a fantastic option for those stepping up from smartphone photography or looking for a lightweight, travel-friendly mirrorless camera with advanced features. The combination of a capable sensor, reliable autofocus, and 6.2K video recording makes it an attractive choice for both photographers and vloggers.

That said, the lack of a viewfinder and in-body stabilisation may be dealbreakers for some. If you prioritise having an EVF and better stabilisation, it might be worth considering the Fujifilm X-T50, albeit at a higher price. However, if you’re looking for a compact, easy-to-use camera that delivers excellent image quality and strong video capabilities, the X-M5 is a solid investment.

At ₹87,999 for the body and ₹19,999 for the TG-BT1 tripod grip, the X-M5 offers a good balance of price and performance. Whether you’re capturing street photography, travel vlogs, or everyday moments, this camera proves that sometimes, great things do come in small packages.