JioBook (2023) first impressions: Gimmick or game-changer?

The first JioBook, much like several first gen products in the tech world, seemed like a "work in progress" and wasn't the disruptor everyone was expecting. But this time around, Reliance Retail has launched its second JioBook and the company is calling it “India’s first learning laptop” priced at Rs 16,499. Tech Today had exclusive access to the device. Here are my first impressions.

In terms of design, the laptop seems light as a feather as it is just 990 gms in weight. It comes with a blue matte finish, which seems Apple-esque in many ways. It has a nice grip as well which makes it handy. For connectivity, it comes with a 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB and HDMI inbuilt ports.

JioBook (2023) comes with an infinity keyboard that has a huge trackpad. For the uninitiated, an infinity keyboard means that the keys extend right to the end on using all the screen real estate. With this design element, the laptop looks like a premium device.

A unique selling point is JioBian- which allows user to learn coding as it supports languages like C/C++, Java, Python, and Pearl. There's a lot of educational content within the JioTV app as well. If you want to perhaps be connected to someone in another part of the world and learn, upskill, you can use the video conferencing feature. And this is where the "learning element" comes in, which could be alluring for many first time buyers in smaller towns and villages.

This particular device comes with an HD camera with stereo speakers. I think the stereo speakers and the camera are nothing to write home about, but at this price point, they get the job done. If you use JioMeet or Zoom, the device performs fairly well.

The company claims that the laptop can offer up to 8 hours of battery life, but that is yet to be tested, and we will update you on this claim in our full review.

The new JioBook is powered by a 2GHz octa-core MediaTek MT 8788 processor, paired with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 256 GB via the microSD card. If you're not too happy with the 64 GB of onboard storage, the company is also giving 100 GB of cloud storage on Digibox.

In terms of display, the JioBook comes with an 11.3-inch anti-glare HD display. As for the brightness, I think they could have done a little better as it does seem like you're using a device from a long time ago. But again, at this price point, we're not complaining. I think it's sufficient if you're watching basic content and just trying to stay connected.

The first JioBook that was launched last year at Rs 15,799, faced criticism from reviewers as it came with using Android 10, an outdated operating system. It seems like the company has listened and given you a slightly updated version. The new JioBook runs on JioOS that is based on Android 11. In my experience of using JioOS for a day, I was quite pleasantly surprised. The user experience is seamless as I didn’t see much of a lag or any sort of stutter while performing basic tasks. However, I noticed some third-party apps stalling occasionally. But I'm guessing that with OS updates, things will get better.

The device comes with a SIM slot and plug in your Jio 4G SIM and you're instantly connected. You can also connect to a hotspot if you're on the move and don't have a spare SIM for the JioBook. Again, while one would have loved for the device to be 5G ready given how portable it is, given the extent of 5G penetration in the country, we could perhaps expect that feature in the next edition of the product.

Let's be clear. The JioBook (2023) is a device for the masses - for the under connected or unconnected population. It might not sell like hotcakes at the Reliance Digital store in Mumbai's upmarket Juhu, but it will be an alluring option for a customer at Raipur's Mandi Gate outlet.

I think in terms of democratising technology and connecting the under-connected, this device is a step in the right direction.

