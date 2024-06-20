Latest hearables for best audio experience; check options from Boat, Sony, Marshall

Hearables, including earbuds and headphones, play a crucial role in enhancing our auditory experiences, whether we're enjoying music, streaming movies, gaming, or seeking respite from outdoor noise. Designed to deliver exceptional audio quality across various activities, here are some of the latest hearables offering crisp details, deep bass, and immersive soundscapes.



boAt Airdopes 800: Rs 1,799

Designed with India’s passion for bass-heavy music in mind, the Airdopes 800 from boAt has joined forces with Dolby. Co-engineered with Dolby Audio, these new Airdopes offer a cinematic audio experience, whether listening to music or streaming movies. Bass enthusiasts will revel in the deep, thumping bass accompanying their favourite tunes. Featuring 10mm titanium drivers for precise audio and deep bass, the buds can be further tuned using Adaptive EQ in the boAt Hearables App to suit individual preferences.



Beyond entertainment, the Airdopes 800 are also convenient for taking calls, thanks to advanced quad microphones with AI ENC that emphasize voice clarity while minimizing background noise. Supporting dual pairing, the buds provide nearly 40 hours of playtime. For quick top-ups, a 5-minute Fast Charge adds an extra 100 minutes of audio playback. Additionally, boAt has equipped the buds with IPX4 sweat and water resistance, making them an ideal companion for workouts.



Sony ULT Wear: Rs 16,990

Sony boasts an impressive lineup of party speakers, and now with their latest ULT Wear headphones, they're focusing on delivering deep bass wirelessly over-ear. These headphones support personalized equalizers and noise cancellation. What sets them apart is the ULT button, which, when pressed, enhances bass for a truly powerful sound experience. The ULT Wear headphones feature the Integrated Processor V1, also found in Sony's flagship 1000X series, ensuring top-notch performance.

Designed for convenience, they sport a swivel-fold design and come with a compact carry case, ideal for portability. The thermo-foaming design of the smooth cushions ensures comfortable wear as they mold snugly around your ears. Sony doesn't skimp on battery life either, offering up to 30 hours on a single charge with support for quick charging. Just a three-minute charge provides enough power for 90 minutes of music playback. Priced at Rs 16,990, they combine robust features with Sony's renowned audio quality for a compelling choice in the headphone market.



Marshall Motif II A.N.C: Rs 19,999

The Marshall Motif II A.N.C. earbuds exude elegance and durability, setting them apart in the market. Encased in textured leather, they boast a premium look, complemented by sophisticated textured metallic stems on the buds themselves. Equipped with a 6mm dynamic driver, the buds deliver impressive sound quality across various genres. Ideal for both music enthusiasts and streaming content, these earbuds enhance the calling experience with active noise cancellation, ensuring clarity. They also feature a transparency mode to stay aware of surroundings.



Pairing the buds with the app unlocks additional functionalities such as ANC control, Transparency mode activation, personalized EQ adjustments, and seamless updates. The combined case and buds provide up to 30 hours of playback on a full charge, making them a reliable companion for extended use.

