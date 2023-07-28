Moto Razr 40 Ultra review: Is this flip phone worth the excitement?

I'm stoked to share my thoughts on the Moto Razr 40 Ultra, the first folding phone that truly gets me pumped for the future! This device is a blast to use, although I must admit, it's not entirely ready for the masses just yet. But if you're an adventurous tech enthusiast looking for something fresh and exciting, the Razr 40 Ultra is the way to go!

Let's kick things off with the standout feature: the 3.6-inch outer display. It's bigger than any other flip-style foldable out there, even topping the first iPhone's screen size. This isn't your run-of-the-mill notifications display; it's a full-blown screen with so many possibilities. Sure, it has some limitations, but once you embrace its charm, the cover screen becomes a secret weapon in your tech arsenal.

Beyond the outer display, the Razr 40 Ultra offers a thoroughly enjoyable flagship experience. Priced at Rs 89,999, it's way more reasonable than its predecessors. While traditional slab-style devices still offer a bit more bang for your buck, the Razr Plus doesn't compromise much on battery life or daily performance. You'll hardly notice you're using a unique phone until someone curiously asks you about it when you fold it in half!

I'll be honest, the Razr 40 Ultra isn't fully mainstream-ready just yet. It's better suited for those who don't mind some tinkering to get the most out of the cover screen. You might encounter a few quirks or bugs along the way, but hey, that's expected with a device this innovative. Plus, long-term durability remains a question mark, as it's built quite differently from other pricey phones with robust IP68 dust and water resistance ratings.

Now, let's dive into the main attraction: the cover screen! It's a snazzy OLED panel, and it's loads of fun to use. You get a home screen with notifications, time, and shortcuts to various full-screen "panels." These panels are cool, but there aren't too many to choose from, and they could be a bit more interactive for my taste.

The real excitement lies in the apps panel. You can launch full apps on the cover screen, despite the consequences. Some apps work like a charm, while others might not cooperate so well. But that's the beauty of it - you're on an adventure, and you get to decide which apps shine on this tiny screen!

Granted, setting up new apps for the cover screen isn't as smooth as silk. You need to grant permissions in the external display settings, and while it's not complicated, it's not super seamless either. But as I used the phone, I kept discovering delightful use cases for the outer display. It's perfect for tasks that are too complex for a smartwatch but don't require the full power of the main screen.

The cover screen also works surprisingly well for answering texts quickly. No need to get lost in the entire phone - just type a quick "yolo" and carry on with life without falling down a social media rabbit hole.

However, let's not ignore its limits. Sometimes things get hidden behind camera cutouts or UIs break, and some options are tiny and hard to tap. But strangely enough, that's part of its charm. You might start mindlessly scrolling through your Instagram feed on the cover screen, but it's a lousy experience. It'll quickly snap you back to reality, and you'll either stop or open the phone for the real deal.

But wait, there's more to the phone! The inner screen is a trusty 6.9-inch OLED with up to 165Hz refresh rate. It's bright enough to handle direct sunlight, and I have no complaints about it. There's a slight crease, but it's not a big issue in most scenarios.

Kudos to Motorola for relocating the fingerprint sensor to the power button, making it more convenient to unlock the phone. With the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 under the hood and 8GB of RAM, it handles everyday tasks smoothly. Demanding games might not perform like a charm, but for regular use, it's a champ!

The Razr 40 Ultra comes with Android 13 and with a promise of three OS upgrades and four years of security support - that's a big improvement from previous Motorola flagships. Although Samsung might offer a bit more in this department, it's still pretty acceptable, and there's room for growth.

Now, let's talk about durability. The IP52 rating offers some protection against dust and light water encounters. While this is a good start, I can't help but wonder how it'll fare in the long run, especially with the potential dust accumulation around the hinge, which is more of a worry in a dusty metro city like New Delhi.

The hinge is another point of interest. While it allows the phone to close almost completely flat, it doesn't quite support the screen open at every angle. Not a major concern, though, as it sits upright in the 90-degree laptop position.

Now, battery life might seem like a concern with a 3,800mAh cell, but it was a normal all-day one, which is impressive considering the smaller battery size. Recharging options include fast 30W wired charging (AC adapter sold separately) or slower 5W wireless charging. The latter is not an issue for me, but keep in mind you'll have to position the phone just right on some chargers.

Time to focus on photography! The Razr 40 Ultra has a combo of a 12-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide on the rear panel, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the inside. Photos are generally good, with occasional bursts of greatness and slight inconsistency. It can handle good lighting and retain detail in dim conditions. Portrait mode works decently, although not as fantastic as the Samsung Galaxy S23.

Here are some unedited photo samples:

But the real fun begins when you close the phone and open the camera app from the front display. Selfies with the main camera in low light? Surprisingly good! Photo booth mode with an automatic interval? And utilising the front-facing screen while the phone is open?

Videos are decent, but they can look a bit dark and overly contrasty in dim lighting. You get standard options like 4K or 1080p at 60 or 30 fps.

In conclusion, I have a soft spot for the Razr 40 Ultra, and I recommend it with some reservations. It requires a bit more hands-on effort, setting app permissions, and handling apps on the small screen. Also, bear in mind that it's not as dust or water-resistant as other pricey phones on the market. But for those willing to embrace its quirks, using the Razr 40 Ultra is genuinely rewarding.

Ultimately, the summer of 2023 is heating up with foldable phones, and the Razr 40 Ultra brings some fierce competition to the OPPO Find N2 Flip and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series.

Our Technology Editor Aayush Ailawadi caught up with Motorola's Global President Sergio Buniac at the launch event in New Delhi. Check out the conversation below.

