OnePlus Buds Pro 3 review: Feature-packed earbuds

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 aims to push the company’s true wireless lineup forward with dual drivers, adaptive ANC, spatial audio, and even posture tracking. But with competition from Samsung, Sony, and Apple, do these buds stand out enough? Let’s break it down.

Design & Comfort: A Stylish Upgrade

OnePlus ditches the old horizontal case for a taller, vertical design with a faux leather texture. While the plastic “leather” doesn’t feel as premium as it looks, the case is well-built, and the hinge is solid. The earbuds themselves have polished stems, pressure-sensitive gestures, and an IP55 rating, making them stylish yet durable.

Comfort is decent, but the earbuds feel slightly chunky. The default ear tips also don’t provide the best grip, requiring periodic adjustments.

Sound Quality: Great Detail, but Treble is Sharp

With an 11mm woofer + 6mm tweeter and a dual DAC setup, the Buds Pro 3 promises high-resolution audio. Out of the box, the default tuning is very V-shaped, with boomy bass and piercing highs. It’s an energetic sound but can get fatiguing over long listening sessions.

OnePlus worked with Dynaudio for tuning, but the best preset from early firmware updates was later nerfed, leading to an odd bump in the mids. Thankfully, you can tweak the six-band EQ in the app to dial in a more balanced sound.

Support for LHDC 5.0 is great, but there’s no LDAC or Bluetooth LE Audio, limiting high-quality audio support on non-OnePlus devices.

ANC & Features: Impressive for the Price

Noise cancellation is flagship-level, effectively tuning out voices and background noise. It also adapts well to wind, but keyboard clicks still come through. Transparency mode is decent but could do a better job amplifying voices.

The HeyMelody app lets you tweak ANC, EQ, and spatial audio, and multi-device pairing works smoothly. A unique neck posture tracking feature is included, though it feels more like a gimmick.

Battery Life: Solid, but Not Exceptional

Battery life is around 5 hours with ANC on (closer to 9 with it off), which is decent. The case provides extra charges, and fast charging helps top them up quickly.

Verdict: A Strong Contender with Minor Flaws

At Rs 10,999, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 offers great ANC, rich features, and solid audio performance. However, the aggressive treble, lack of LDAC, and average comfort hold them back from being an outright winner.

OnePlus nailed the feature set, but sound tuning needs refinement. Still, for the price, they’re a strong option in the premium wireless earbuds space.