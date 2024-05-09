Oppo Find X7 Ultra Review: Premium design with well-rounded camera 

Samsung, Vivo, Xiaomi... 2024 has already witnessed a deluge of camera-centric flagship smartphones from these brands. Now, Oppo has stepped into the arena with its Find X7 Ultra, a stylish device boasting bold camera features. But does it have what it takes to rival the competition?

The first thing that caught my eye was the premium design statement of the Oppo Find X7 Ultra. A welcome change from glass rears, Oppo has opted for a dual-style rear. The frame around the camera module appears to have a glossy premium plastic finish, while the rest features textured leather. The curved rear blends into the metal frame, offering a secure grip. Overall, the review unit with the colour combination of white and blue looked stylish yet elegant, adding a touch of sophistication. Another standout in the design is the quad-camera module with prominent Hasselblad branding. Plus, the alert slider (in copper colour) not only switches from ring to silent but also has a VIP mode that restricts access to the camera, microphone, and even location.

Completing the premium package is the 6.8-inch screen of the Oppo Find X7 Ultra, boasting QHD+ resolution that translates into a visual treat. Everything on the display appears sharp with vibrant colours, and the variable 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and transitions, offering a pleasurable experience during gaming. The display also excels in outdoor visibility. Its capability of achieving up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness ensures the screen remains visible even in harsh sunlight.

Additionally, the device supports OPPO’s ProXDR technology, which the company claims enhances highlights when viewing photos in the gallery. This technology leverages the screen’s class-leading peak brightness, creating a higher dynamic range and a more realistic photo-viewing experience. In a nutshell, the display does justice to the premium experience of the Oppo Find X7 Ultra.

This premium experience is packaged with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection for the display. Moreover, with IP certification becoming a standard in premium devices, this one comes with an IP68 rating. Water isn’t the best friend of leather, and I hope accidental drops in water or splashes won’t damage it either.

The centrepiece of the phone is the quad-camera with Hasselblad experience, which combines four 50MP lenses. The primary lens is the 1-inch Sony LYT-900 sensor, with an f/1.8 aperture, a 23mm focal length, and optical image stabilization (OIS). It is accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide sensor that boasts a large 1/1.95-inch sensor size, offering a wider field of view. Additionally, there are two telephoto lenses, each with a 50MP sensor, providing 3x and 6x optical zoom between the two.

Overall, the camera sensors, along with the software treatment, translate into capturing more detail and vibrant images, with impressive low-light performance and reduced noise. This is paired with the HyperTone Image Engine developed by Oppo in partnership with Hasselblad. Oppo claims that the HyperTone Image Engine addresses issues created by computational photography by avoiding the introduction of unnatural effects often associated with such processes. Does it work? Well, yes. The images appear lifelike without appearing artificial.

I used the camera extensively during my recent work trip to Mumbai, capturing the golden hour from the flight, the various shades of the Delhi sky, the beautiful flowers in my terrace garden, and more. All shots captured did justice to the subject.

For shutterbugs who like to tinker with settings and push the boundaries, there is a variety of shooting modes, filters, and professional controls available. For instance, among the Master filters, Radiance brightened the subject and brought out the textures in the wooden furniture, whereas Serenity made everything look subtle. There are plenty of other filters to play around with as well.

In portrait mode, the 1x mimics the bokeh effect of the Hasselblad XCD 30mm lens, 2x mimics a 65mm lens for half-body portraits, 3x is for an 80mm lens effect with a blurred background and highlighted subject, and the 6x is for a 135mm-like lens effect - resulting in more professional-looking portraits. Does all this work? Well, yes. All the portraits captured look stunning.

Another interesting mode on the phone is the AI ID photo feature, which helps you capture images that can be used for official photo IDs, allowing you to even change the background. However, as it takes a little time to process the image, the session kept timing out. This functionality also works for selfies. Overall, the selfie camera does not disappoint.



A similar smooth and glitch-free experience is observed in the overall performance of the device. This performance is backed by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, capable of handling power-intensive apps and games. There is a 5000mAh battery onboard, sufficient to last a day on a single charge. During the recent trip to Mumbai, the day typically started early at 6:30 a.m. and ended around 11 p.m., involving tasks such as recording interviews, capturing videos and images, along with regular usage. The device also supports fast charging and is shipped with a 100W SuperVOOC charger, capable of juicing up the phone from 0 to 100% in less than 30 minutes. Additionally, the 50W wireless charging works with Oppo’s proprietary wireless charging pads.

The Oppo Find X7 Ultra serves as an excellent flagship alternative if you're seeking one without breaking the bank. Despite no word from OPPO regarding its India launch and consequently no information on the India price, if you plan to purchase it from China, it will cost you CNY 5,999 (approximately Rs 70,000), which makes it a great buy.