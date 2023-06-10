Realme 11 Pro review: Style and performance wrapped in vegan leather

Realme has been making a name for itself in the smartphone market by delivering feature-packed devices at affordable prices. The latest addition to their lineup is the Realme 11 Pro, which brings together premium design elements, a 120Hz display, robust performance, and camera specs. In this review, we will take a closer look at the key features and specifications of the Realme 11 Pro.

Design and Display

One of the standout features of the Realme 11 Pro is its rear panel, which is crafted using 'premium vegan leather'. This unique material not only adds a touch of luxury but also contributes to a more sustainable approach to smartphone manufacturing. The phone will be available in two attractive colour finishes — Sunrise Beige and Oasis Green. The hand feel of the phone seemed nice and premium.

Turning our attention to the front, the Realme 11 Pro series sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ screen resolution. The inclusion of an AMOLED panel ensures vibrant colours, deep blacks, and excellent contrast levels. Moreover, the 120Hz refresh rate makes interactions and scrolling on the device incredibly smooth, providing a more enjoyable user experience.

The Realme 11 Pro series boasts an impressive 93.65 per cent screen-to-body ratio, thanks to slim bezels and a centred hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera. This design choice provided me with an immersive viewing experience.

Performance and Software

Under the hood, the Realme 11 Pro series is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, which delivers robust performance for everyday tasks as well as demanding applications and games. This allowed users to multitask seamlessly and store a large amount of data without any worries. There was the usual warming of the device when doing CPU/GPU intensive tasks, but nothing too worrying.

The Realme 11 Pro series runs on Android 13 out of the box, with the company's custom interface, Realme UI 4.0, on top. Realme UI felt clean with an intuitive user experience and a host of customisation options to personalise the device according to individual preferences. The latest version of Realme UI brings improvements in terms of performance, user interface design, and enhanced system optimisation.

Camera

In the camera department, the Realme 11 Pro series shines with its dual rear camera setup. The primary sensor is an impressive 100MP lens with optical image stabilisation, ensuring sharp and detailed photos. It struggles a bit in dimly lit conditions but usually processes out decent enough shots. The secondary 2MP macro unit allows users to capture stunning close-up shots with excellent clarity and detail.

On the front, the device features a high-resolution selfie camera that produces sharp and vibrant self-portraits. The camera software is equipped with various AI-powered features and modes, such as night mode, portrait mode, and AI scene recognition, which enhance the overall photography experience and enable users to capture stunning shots effortlessly.

Megapixel hounds can check out the sibling of Realme 11 Pro called the Realme 11 Pro+ boasting a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor.

Here are some unedited samples from Realme 11 Pro's camera

Battery and Connectivity

The Realme 11 Pro series comes with a 5,000mAh battery. During my regular usage, the phone effortlessly provided me with a full day's battery life on a single charge, exceeding my initial expectations. Additionally, the smartphone supports 67W fast charging, allowing me to replenish the battery when needed quickly.

In terms of connectivity, the Realme 11 Pro series offers Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, ensuring fast and stable wireless connections. The inclusion of a USB-C port provides convenient charging and data transfer options, while NFC support allows users to make contactless payments on the go.

Conclusion

The Realme 11 Pro series combines style, performance, and affordability to deliver a compelling smartphone package. The use of 'premium vegan leather' on the rear panel, the vibrant AMOLED display, and the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC make it an attractive choice for users seeking a feature-packed device. While it is loaded with bloatware, users can move around or remove most of it. The Realme 11 Pro series stands out as a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone segment. It will be available in three variants: Rs 23,999 for the 8GB/128GB option, Rs 24,999 for the 8GB/256GB model, and Rs 27,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant.