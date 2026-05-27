Red Balloon Aerospace tests near-space platform for telecom, disaster monitoring applications

India has entered the small group of nations with indigenous stratospheric super-pressure balloon capability, as Red Balloon Aerospace launched what it calls the country’s first near-space commercial balloon platform.

The Vijayawada-based startup said its VISTA platform rose nearly 25 kilometres above Earth while carrying payloads from seven Indian and international partners. The mission included biological experiment systems, propulsion technology demonstrations, earth observation sensors, onboard computing platforms and navigation validation systems.

Advertisement

With the launch, India joins the US, France, Japan and China in developing indigenous stratospheric hydrogen balloon systems. Stratospheric platforms operate between aircraft and satellites, offering lower deployment costs and longer observation windows than traditional systems.

“VISTA validates our core near-space platform technology, and this is only the beginning,” said CVS Kiran, co-founder and chief executive officer of Red Balloon Aerospace.

“Over the coming months, we will expand VISTA capabilities through multiple missions, accelerate HELIX airship development, and deepen commercial partnerships across telecommunications and disaster management,” he added.

Founded in 2025, the company said it moved from development to operational commercial flight in eight months, which it described as one of the fastest timelines in the global near-space sector.

Advertisement

Unlike conventional high-altitude balloons that descend within hours, Red Balloon Aerospace said the VISTA platform uses super-pressure balloon technology designed to remain at stable altitudes for extended periods without losing gas during temperature shifts between day and night. The company said the platform can potentially remain operational for weeks or months.

Must read: AnduraX to conduct India’s first high-altitude drop test for reusable spaceplane

The startup is positioning the platform for applications including rural telecommunications, disaster response, atmospheric research, agriculture monitoring and surveillance. It also said the system could support Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) connectivity in regions with limited terrestrial communication coverage.

“A single VISTA mission can support multiple customers, multiple experiments, and multiple industries at the same time,” said Sireesh Pallikonda, co-founder and chief operating officer of Red Balloon Aerospace.

Advertisement

“Instead of building isolated systems for every use case, a shared high-altitude platform can create access to multiple organisations simultaneously,” Pallikonda added.