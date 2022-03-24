16YO suspected mastermind behind Lapsus$ hacking group that attacked Microsoft, Samsung and Nvidia

A hacker group has been targeting major multinational technology firms one after the other, with prominent names like Microsoft, Nvidia, Ubisoft, and Samsung already being on their victim list. A new report now indicates that the group, infamous as the Lapsus$ hacking group, is being masterminded by a teenager in England.

The accusations surface from the ongoing investigations by numerous cybersecurity researchers of the affected firms. As reported by Bloomberg, at least four researchers investigating the Lapsus$ hacks have traced the attacks to a 16-year-old person living with his mother near Oxford, England.

As of now, there is no conclusive proof that the suspected teenager was involved with all of the Lapsus$ attacks. Though using "forensic evidence from the hacks" as well as publicly available information, researchers believe that the teenager is possibly linked to the hacking group.

The real name of the teenager has not been revealed as of now, but his online aliases have been confirmed to be "White" and "breachbase." The report mentions that the suspected hacker has already had his personal information leaked by rival hackers.

Bloomberg states that its reporters were able to talk to the teenager's mother for about ten minutes, who seems to be clueless about the allegations around her child for now. Since there is a lack of conclusive proof, there is no involvement of law enforcement agencies as of now.

From what the cybersecurity researchers share, the teen is extremely skilled and fast at hacking, so much so that the experts initially thought that his/ her activities were automated. The investigators have also managed to identify another suspected member of the Lapsus$ group, who may be a teenager living in Brazil. A total of seven unique accounts associated with the hacking group have been identified till now, indicating more Lapsus$ members.

The group has till now managed to target technology bigwigs including Microsoft, Nvidia, Ubisoft, Samsung, Okta, and other firms. Acknowledging the hack, Microsoft in its blog, noted that Lapsus$ attempts to "hack companies, steal their data and demand a ransom in order to not release it." It went on to point out that the group has even managed to recruit insiders at their target companies to help with their hacks.

Researchers, however, are more optimistic about the group's activities, mentioning that they have "poor operational security." This, in turn, has allowed researchers to know much about the suspected teenage hackers already. As Microsoft notes that the group is very vocal about its cyberattacks and activities, it may not be too long before cybersecurity researchers manage to uncover the names behind these attacks.