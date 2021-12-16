Acer laptops available with massive discounts during the company's year-end sale, key details here

Acer, the global PC brand has announced its biggest year-end sale Loot Our Store Sale. The sale is valid on select products sold only through Acer's online store, between December 16 and 17.

The offers include discounts of up to 67% on the company's gaming devices and accessories, while peripherals and some other products are also included in the sale. Acer is also offering air purifiers at a discount during the ongoing Loot Our Store Sale.

Acer in a press statement said, "With laptops and gadgets being an integral part of our lives during the hybrid model of work and education, there is no better occasion than now to gift yourself and your loved ones the power and usability of an Acer Device. To end 2021 happier and better Acer has curated offers on their online store, enabling their customer's great benefits across all the categories of laptops, monitors, tablets, and accessories."

During the Loot Our Store Sale, Acer will offer laptops at a price of as low as Rs 23,990. The company is offering up to Rs 40,000 off on gaming laptops. The company is offering free Acer Nitro headsets with the purchase of Acer tablets and monitors starting at Rs 7,690. The limited period sale also offers buyers a chance to avail no-cost EMI on Acer products, along with 2 years of extended warranty and one year of accidental damage protection.

Additionally, customers purchasing the Acer Tab during the online sale are also eligible to get the Nitro Headphones worth Rs. 2,999 for free. The tablet is available at Rs. 11,999 and includes specifications such as an 8-inch display, quad-core MediaTek MT8766WA SoC, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, and 4G connectivity.

Earlier this month, Acer expanded its gaming laptops lineup in India by launching the Predator Helios 500. It included an 11th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and a 4K mini-LED display. The company also recently brought the Acer Aspire Vero to India, with features including a recycled plastic chassis and an 11th-generation Intel Core processor.

In related news, Acer has a series of awards at CES 2022. The list includes the Innovation Award at CES 2022 for Acer ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs edition laptop; followed by the iF Design Awards, where ConceptD 3 Ezel notebook, ConceptD 300 desktop, Predator Triton 300 SE gaming notebook, and Predator X34 S gaming monitor reigned supreme.